What do you know about Denver, Colorado? Perhaps it’s clear to you it has a flourishing tech scene. That may be the reason you’re coming here. Or you may have heard it has a laid-back lifestyle and a lovely outdoors.

In reality, there’s more to the city than most people talk about. Before you settle down here, get to know your destination:

1. Denver Is Way Above Sea Level

There’s a good reason the capital of Colorado is also nicknamed the Mile-High City. It is about 5,200 feet above sea level. People who used to live in the plains or lowlands may likely experience altitude sickness as soon as they get here.

These can include dizziness, shortness of breath, and headache as the amount of oxygen goes down. Some may also lose their appetite or deal with fatigue.

Fortunately, the more you stay here, the more your body will acclimatize-you will get used to it. It can even be as short as 3 days.

While you’re dealing with the symptoms, you may want to take as much rest as you can when you arrive. Call a moving company so that you won’t have to worry about anything related to your relocation.

2. Denver Traffic Can Be Pretty Bad

In a study by the Denver Regional Council of Governments, most vehicles in the city traveled for over 84 miles in 2018. That’s more than 10% higher than five years ago. An average person is likely to get stuck in traffic for at least 30 hours in major thoroughfares.

Rush hours are usually from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. for those going to work and 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. for employees returning home or planning to enjoy a fun night on the weekends.

Many factors affect the increased traffic in the city. One of these is the increasing number of residents. In 2019, the city was home to over 705,000 people.

In 2020, the city leads in the highest increase of population among the metros in Colorado. By then, Colorado’s capital has 727,000 residents or a 1.5% increase from mid-2018.

3. The City Can Be Expensive

Denver is certianly not the priciest city in the United States, but it’s not one of the most affordable either. It can even more expensive than the rest of Colorado, according to Bestplaces.net.

Housing here is costlier than in other cities or areas in the state. The median home cost is already over $425,000 while that of Colorado is only almost $385,000. The national average is no more than $235,000.

Demand has something to do with it. The data from Zillow revealed that home prices increased by nearly 8% in the past year.

Transportation and grocery may also cost more here, although utilities are cheaper. According to Electricity Local, the average electricity cost in the city is 9.22% lower than the national average for commercial use and about 7% cheaper among residences.

Those who live here may also spend less on taxes. Denver doesn’t have a local income tax, so they declare only their federal and Colorado income taxes, the latter of which is a flat rate of 4.63%.

4. Denver Is Perhaps a Hipster City

Some dub Colorado’s capital as a hipster city, coming in close with Seattle and Portland. One, it has a lot of breweries. In 2017, there were about 5 of these places for every 100,000 people, placing Denver in the eighth spot nationwide per capita.

Different neighborhoods also have their respective flavors. The Golden Triangle, for instance, is filled with beautiful architectural buildings including the state capitol and several choices of museums.

Those who crave the outdoors but don’t have time to take a long trip can head to City Park, which is its equivalent to Manhattan’s Central Park. It covers at least 300 hectares of land and features wide green spaces, trails, bodies of water like beaches and lakes, and zoos.

5. The City Boasts of More Diverse Music

Country music isn’t the only thing you’ll hear when you’re in Denver. The city is also home to Five Points, formerly known as the Harlem of the West.

This area in Denver popularized jazz and even rhythm and blues. The bars that used to thrive here, especially in Welton Street, had the likes of Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, and Nat King Cole as headliners.

Today, you can learn to jazz anywhere in the city as bars and clubs continue to thrive. However, if you wish to honor its birthplace, you can visit Five Points every June 10 and join the festival.

Denver is becoming one of the most sought-after destinations for a good reason: it offers diversity in leisure, job opportunities, and experiences.