The new Smart Climate menu can be used to activate climate functions such as “Warm hands” or “Fresh air”

Smart Climate is included in the new Golf as a standard function of the optional 3-zone automatic air conditioner Air Care Climatronic with allergy filter

Climate functions can also be activated in the Golf using intuitive voice All you have to do is say “I am cold” or “I am warm”.

Wolfsburg (Germany) – Volkswagen models represent modern functionality and the brand’s typically easy orientation inside the vehicle. With the new Golf, operation is now even more intuitive. A visible and tangible example is the control for the 3-zone automatic air conditioner “Air Care Climatronic”. This newly designed air conditioning system has a Smart Climate menu that can be used to activate specific individual functions such as “Warm feet” or “Clear view”– not only at the press of a button, but also using voice control. The new model is therefore the first Golf to respond interactively to the wishes of the driver and passenger.

The temperature of the air conditioning system can be adjusted in the new Golf using a touchslider or voice input. The driver and passenger can access the menu control of the “Air Care Climatronic” with allergen filter and 3-zone control via the screen of the Infotainment system or the touch field below with direct access buttons. As an alternative to the classic controls, such as for the fan function or air recirculation mode (Classic Climate), the screen features the new Smart Climate menu. To access specific air conditioning settings in this menu, it is no longer necessary to spend time adjusting different parameters of the air conditioning system. You can now intuitively activate preconfigured scenarios with one touch or alternatively by using voice control.

Volkswagen has identified five frequently used scenarios and transferred them to the Smart Climate menu. The functions are “Clear view” (demist windows), “Warm feet” (warmer air to the footwell), “Warm hands” (warmer air via the vents of the dash panel), “Cool feet” (colder air into the footwell) and “Fresh air” (cool breeze flows through the vehicle interior). The clever thing here is that the Smart Climate functions are always only activated temporarily – they briefly enhance current well-being before reverting to the previously active settings of the automatic air conditioner.

It is also easier to change individual permanent settings of the “Air Care Climatronic” than ever before: As an alternative to classic operation in the air conditioning menu, this works using a touchslider or voice control. The new digital microphones in the Golf also recognise whether it is the driver or the passenger speaking. All you have to do is say “I am cold” or “I am warm” and the “Air Care Climatronic” will change the temperature on the driver side or passenger side for each command. It is also possible, for example, to say “Make it four degrees warmer” to change the temperature accordingly. Equally simply and effectively, statements such as “There’s a draught” or “It’s stuffy” can be used to adjust the settings of the automatic air conditioner.

