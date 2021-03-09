Vanuatu is an island located in the South Pacific Ocean. Known for its chain of beautiful islands and beaches, Vanuatu offers its citizens a chance to enjoy a serene environment away from the busy western world.

Vanuatu lies within 83 smaller islands and has a combination of breathtaking beaches and coral reefs.

The second passport program offered by the Vanuatu government gives individuals or families citizenships in exchange for investment in the country. The investment is used to improve aspects of the economy including public and private infrastructures.

Are you interested in obtaining a second passport to enable smooth movement across the world?, or maybe you’re looking for a stable political environment to secure your wealth, Vanuatu is a perfect location for you.

Here are some things to take note of:

Before you start your application for Vanuatu citizenship by investment, here are things to know. This will ensure your application is smooth and straightforward and the possibility of rejection is reduced.

You must pass the due diligence test: there is a rigorous due diligence test to ascertain your character and source of income

You must have a clean criminal record: Vanuatu ensures people it grants citizenships are not runaway criminals or have pending criminal cases. This is to uphold the integrity of the program and ensure the safety of other citizens

You must make a minimum investment of $130,000 for individuals and up to $180,000 for a family of four

There are four investment options to choose from to qualify for a Vanuatu passport: you can donate to an approved government fund, purchase approved real estate, purchase government bonds or set up and run a business that employs locals. All these come with their peculiar advantages

Applicants must be over 18 years and under 65 years at the time of application

The citizenship program is not open to nationals from Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Syria, and Yemen. The only exception is if the individual has lived outside the country for more than 5 years consecutively and has a permanent residence outside the country.

Benefits of Obtaining Vanuatu Passport

The region, laws, and people offer citizens specific benefits. These benefits are the pulling power Vanuatu counts on to encourage investors to choose the program.

If you’re interested in a second passport you may want to pay extra attention to see what a Vanuatu passport gets you.

1. Speed of Processing

Vanuatu citizenship by investment program is the fastest in the world. It grants you citizenship in 30 days and a passport in 45 days. This is faster than anything you can get anywhere else.

The speed of processing its applications is the strongest pull Vanuatu has on investors. People looking to quickly secure a second passport for whatever reason will be drawn to the Vanuatu program.

2. Visa-free Entry to Over 125 Countries

Vanuatu’s passport offers you visa-free access to over 125 countries including the UK and Schengen countries.

People with poorly rated passports can enjoy more seamless travels across the world with their Vanuatu passports. This means you spend less time applying for visas and more time traveling without restrictions.

3. Attractive Tax Structure and Business Environment

Rated among the top 100 countries with the most favorable business environment by the World Bank, Vanuatu also offers attractive tax policies for investors.

There is no inheritance tax, no capital tax, and no tax on income gotten outside the country. This makes it an attractive option for investors and business people looking to run businesses from places with favorable business and tax laws.

4. Seam Application Procedure

Vanuatu does not require you to be physically present at any time during your application; this makes the process easier for busy people who may not have the time to visit Vanuatu for the application.

It also runs a transparent system that allows you to only pay 25% of the application fee before application and the rest after your application has been approved.

5. High Level of Personal Confidentiality

If you’re looking for privacy and confidentiality, the Vanuatu government does not seek to control or watch over everything its citizens do. It also assures you of privacy as your passport application or approval will not be communicated to your parent country.

Are you a public figure looking for some personal time away from all the cameras and attention? This small island will provide you with the privacy you need.

Last Words

This small island in the South Pacific Ocean offers you a route to privacy, a strong second passport, and an almost unending summer vacation.