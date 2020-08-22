Physical casinos are known for decades. But the last decade has increased the digital presence of gamblers. Many online sites are ruling the online gambling industry and are spreading faster. qqturbo88.net is one of such online casinos providing a variety of games. These online gambling sites have almost all the games that are played in a physical casino. One of such games every casino has is the slot machine games. There are three types of slot machine games as below.

– In this type of game, every time a player joins a game, a part of his betting amount will add to the jackpot amount, and the player who wins the slot will take all of it. Video Slots – Similar to the reel slots but with a difference in the higher number of pay lines. The higher number of pay lines produces thousands of possibilities of winning combinations.

To understand the operations and happenings of slot machine games, you should know some of the basic terminologies used in them. In this article, let us see some of these vital terminologies to understand the game better.

Terminologies In Slot Machine Games

Reel – A reel is a column with up to ten symbols on it that rolls during each spin

Scatter – Although the symbols in slot games should land in a sequence to win, a player can also win if no two symbols are in sequence. This is called scatter in which a player will select a symbol and it should land anywhere on the reels for at least thrice rather than sequential landing.

Pay line – A pay line is a line used to evaluate the winning combinations. It is the line that crosses over one symbol in each reel. There can be any number of pay lines depending on the type of game.

Hand Pay – A hand pay is a payout that an attendant gives to the player instead of the slot machine itself. This occurs when the winning amount is higher than the amount that is pre-set in the slot machine.

Coin hopper – It is the container that contains the coins that are ready for payouts. When the player pushes the cash out button, these coins will eject. There will be a coin bucket to catch the excess coins that add up after the limit of the container.

Optimal Pay – It is the payback percentage given for a player who uses optimal strategy.

Progressive Jackpot – Every time a player joins the progressive slot game, a part of his betting amount will be added to the original jackpot amount. When a player wins the game, the total amount will go to him.

Short Pay – If the coin hopper does not have enough coins to pay for a player, the player will get the remaining amount as a hand pay by the attendant. This partial payout due to insufficient coins is known as a short pay.