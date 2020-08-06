The first Edition model of BMW’s luxury

Offered exclusively on the range-topping M50i variant, offering exceptional performance from its530hp N63 Twin Power Turbo Eight-cylinder

Exclusive Edition features as well as a comprehensive list of standard specification.

Only 500 units will be built globally, with10 destined for the UK market.

Production will take place at BMW Plant Spartanburg, USA.

Customers will be able to register their interest via a BMW Retailer from today.

Luxury driving pleasure has reached a whole new dimension with the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition. Combining a striking design with generous interior comfort and an unparalleled level of specification, the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition underlines both the sporty appearance and the luxury ambience of BMW’s largest SUV.

The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition will be produced at BMW Plant Spartanburg, USA from August 2020 and is limited to 500 models globally, with only 10 coming to the UK.

The most striking feature of the Dark Shadow Edition is the BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey metallic paint finish, which is available on a BMW X model for the first time.

The expressive paint finish of the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition is complemented by the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line exterior finish, giving the BMW kidney grille, Air Breathers and tailpipes a high-gloss black finish. This creates a subtle contrast to the matt shimmering body surfaces, also emphasised by the BMW Individual Roof Rail High Gloss Shadow Line and the sun protection glazing.

The dynamic character of the SUV is emphasised by the aerodynamically optimised bodywork elements of the M sports package, which also forms part of the standard equipment.

The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition comes with 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design with a Jet Black matt finish and the superior performance of the engine is accompanied by the emotionally powerful sound of the M sports exhaust system.

Inside the vehicle, exclusive interior content includes Full Merino leather in Night Blue/Black with contrasting seams, Night Blue Alcantara headlining and Night Blue leather instrument panel. Black Merino leather is used in the lower section of the instrument panel and on the front backrests. In the centre console area, the unique design is underscored by means of BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Piano Black finish bearing the edition logo.

On top of this, the UK specification BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition comes as standard with a host of features, including Sun protection glazing, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround sound system, Heat comfort pack and Panoramic glass roof Skylounge. Head up display, TV function plus, Rear seat entertainment professional and Massage functionality for the front seats are also included as standard.

Customers will be able to register their interest for the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition via the BMW Retailer Network from today.*