UNIQUE APPEAL to motorists of all ages makes the Mercedes-Benz A-Class the only car to appear in the top 10 choices of drivers in every age bracket from 18 to 64.

That’s according to the online car supermarket BuyaCar.co.uk after analysing more than 10,000 sales to discover the car that appeals most to drivers at every stage in life.

The A-Class not only uniquely makes the top 10 for every age bracket, but beats every other model as the first choice for drivers aged 25 to 44 – helping the upmarket hatchback to scoop the top slot for total sales on BuyaCar.co.uk.

The A Class’s achievement is all the more remarkable when you consider the tendency for drivers to choose ever-larger vehicles as they get older.

For example, from their mid-thirties, BuyaCar.co.uk customers typically begin ‘upsizing’ to so-called ‘D Sector’ cars – the industry’s name for much larger saloons or hatchbacks – or high-riding SUV and crossover body styles.

So while the Ford Fiesta, as a classic choice of smaller car, appears among the top 10 cars for buyers aged 18 to 24 and 25 to 34, it disappears as choices become dominated by larger models like the Kia Sportage, Volvo XC90, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class bought by drivers aged 35 and upwards.

But the A-Class remains the most sought after car for all drivers up to the age of 44, falling only to sixth place in the 45 to 54 age bracket and rising again to fourth place among motorists aged 55 to 64.

Even the Volkswagen Golf – which earns the accolade of the car most searched for by visitors to BuyaCar.co.uk – disappears from the top 10 purchase choices for drivers aged 45 to 64, while the A-Class remains ever-present.

Christofer Lloyd, editor of BuyaCar.co.uk, said: “The A-Class has been the number one seller on BuyaCar.co.uk for several years now but its appeal across the full age spectrum of motorists makes it a truly evergreen car.

“It is also remarkable that the Mercedes A-Class wins so many converts who first arrive on the site looking to purchase another eternal favourite, the Volkswagen Golf.

“The apparently universal appeal of the Mercedes A-Class is also a lesson in the power of that historic badge, which was built on the reputation of much larger and more expensive models. Introducing a Merc within reach of a more budget-conscious audience has clearly paid off.”