It’s an exciting time for horse racing fans in the UK and Ireland. With the Cheltenham Festival having thrilled us for four days in March, the added excitement of the Grand National’s return has had racing enthusiasts rubbing their hands in anticipation. Last year’s race at Aintree was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and so you can understand the punters’ glee in the build-up to the race’s return, with everyone rushing to back their favourites in the Grand National betting.

What everyone is looking for is a horse who boasts some decent form heading into the race. Here, we’ve picked out a selection of horses that head to the Grand National on the back of victories.

Cloth Cap

It’s no surprise that the pre-race favourite, Cloth Cap, is the first on our list. Trained by Jonjo O’Neill and owned by three-time Grand National winner Trevor Hemmings, the nine-year-old heads to Aintree this year off the back of two successive victories.

It started in November with a victory at Newbury, and Cloth Cap followed it up in March with another success in the Premier Chase at Kelso. At a price of 4/1, Cloth Cap might not necessarily be the best value in this year’s Grand National, but he’ll take some stopping.

Any Second Now

Another horse who stands as a major contender, according to the Aintree 2021 tips, is Any Second Now. Trained by Ted Walsh, who won the Grand National with Papillon in 2000, Any Second Now can be found at a price of around 10/1, which could be of interest to the punters.

The important factor is that the nine-year-old has found a bit of form having won the Webster Cup Chase at Navan in March. It was a fine performance to win the race by 10 clear lengths, and that’s the kind of form you want to see from a horse as Aintree rolls around.

Secret Reprieve

At seven years of age, Secret Reprieve is certainly on the younger side, but the horse’s form speaks for itself. Two successive victories in the Welsh Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Chepstow and the Welsh Grand National itself have shown that Secret Reprieve has the qualities required to win over long distances.

Of course, the Grand National is that extra bit longer, and the question is whether or not Secret Reprieve will have the staying power required to triumph. Trainer Evan Williams will certainly be hoping so as he looks to land his first Grand National winner.

Lord Du Mesnil

At slightly longer odds of 25/1 is Lord Du Mesnil, who heads to Aintree with a win in the Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock in his back pocket. That race gave a glimpse of what the talented eight-year-old can do, and it will be interesting to see how he handles the challenge of the Grand National.

For trainer Richard Hobson and jockey Paul O’Brien, it’s a chance to fly below the radar somewhat and possibly spring a surprise come April 10th.

Acapella Bourgeois

Another French-bred horse hoping to do damage at Aintree is Acapella Bourgeois. Trained by Willie Mullins, who has not tasted Grand National glory since his win with Hedgehunter in 2005, Acapella Bourgeois triumphed in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse back in February. It was a fine performance from the 11-year-old, getting the better of fellow Grand National hopeful Burrows Saint.

Winning the Grand National would be a tall order for Acapella Bourgeois, but you just never know what will happen come starter’s orders in the historic Aintree showpiece.