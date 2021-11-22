In Kind Direct anticipates that millions of people will need toilet roll this Christmas, never mind the latest must have gadget

This festive period is expected to see a sharp increase in people unable to afford hygiene essentials making the real Christmas list of must-haves for millions of people, anything from deodorant to nappies, not the latest smart home device, games console or luxury handbag.

In Kind Direct works with over 4,500 charitable organisations such as charities, community groups, foodbanks and schools across the UK, distributing a wide range of products from donating organisations. Over 75%* of respondents to their Q3 survey indicated that toiletries, personal hygiene and household cleaning products are the most needed as we approach the end of the year.

2021 Real Christmas Must Haves:

Toilet roll Nappies Anti bac/surface cleaner Washing powder Deodorant Shampoo Shower products Period products Toothbrushes & Toothpaste Hand Wash & Liquid Soap

In the final months of 2020, In Kind Direct distributed almost three million of the Real Christmas Must Have products to UK charitable organisations** (11 million of these products were donated throughout 2020 to over 3,000 charities). This year the demand is predicted to be significantly higher as the Furlough scheme ends, household food and energy bills rise and a £20 Universal Credit cut takes effect.

This is echoed by In Kind Direct’s charitable network of which 81%* said demand for their services has increased and 85%* said people they support are struggling more financially in recent months. The continually increasing need for access to life’s essentials is more important than ever with Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimating that 500,000*** more people will be pushed into poverty this winter.

In Kind Direct are urgently appealing for donations of these Real Christmas Must Haves from retailers, manufacturers, and brands, so more families don’t have to make the decision to eat, heat or be clean this winter.

Rosanne Gray, In Kind Direct CEO comments; “With the help of our corporate partners we will be distributing the essential items that people need, but we are urgently calling on more businesses to donate products and be a lifeline for people, especially at this time of year. Whilst the festive season should be associated with joy, togetherness and fun, the end of the year is a challenging time for many people.”

We need your support now, more than ever.

Are you a retailer, manufacturer or brand and have products to donate?

Contact: donations@inkinddirect.org with what products and volume you have available.

If you are a charitable organisation needing products, you can register for free via: inkinddirect.org/charities​

Do you know a company who has products to donate or a local charity who would benefit from these products? Share our details on how to donate or sign up for free to access products.

