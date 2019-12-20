A leading North East accountancy and business advisory firm has spread festive cheer after donating to Middlesbrough & Teesside Philanthropic Foundation’s Shoebox Appeal.

Staff at Baldwins, a CogitalGroup company, have donated 24 shoeboxes full of everyday essentials, including healthcare, clothing and food items, to a local charity, who is aiming to help the area’s homeless and vulnerable this Christmas.

Patrons of the foundation Baldwins have donated numerous items, which include a selection of hats, scarves, shower gel, sanitary products and more to those less fortunate.

The team at the Middlesbrough & Teesside Philanthropic Foundation reach out to their patrons and supporters each year and the donations go to a variety of organisations who are in need at this time of year, including the Moses Project in Stockton, Neighbourhood Welfare Homeless Café in Middlesbrough, A Way Out in Stockton and many more.

Mandy Shields, events manager at the Middlesbrough & Teesside Philanthropic Foundation said: “We are expecting to receive over 700 boxes from our patrons across Teesside this year, which is absolutely fantastic.

“Without the help of our brilliant supporters we would not be able to help the dozens of organisations we work with at Christmas so I’d like to say a special thank you from the foundation to all who have donated!”

Andrew Rowe, partner at Baldwins, said: “We have been patrons of the foundation since it began and we love supporting the organisation whenever we can.

“The shoebox appeal allows us to get all of our team and their families involved. It is good for those of us whose children help with the shoeboxes that they understand that there are people less fortunate than them who live in our region.”

The Middlesbrough & Teesside Philanthropic Foundation is a charity set up by Teessiders, for Teessiders. The organisation aims to help firms and individuals come together to make the region a better place in which to live, work and do business.

