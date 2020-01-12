The Year of the Rat — YOR — begins a new cycle in the 12-year Chinese Zodiac Calendar. It also coincides with the globe’s most well-known sporting event, in which China and Nike share a rich, interwoven history. This recurrence is the backdrop for the patterns in Nike’s 2020 Chinese New Year collection, incorporating designs from the last four YOR cycles into footwear and apparel from Nike and Jordan Brand.

The respective designs form a pattern reminiscent of Yuxian paper-cutting, which involves using scissors and knifes to turn brightly-colored rice paper into images of animals, flowers, landscapes and folkloric figures.