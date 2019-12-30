An independent café housed in a Newcastle art gallery has unveiled a new weekday rustic afternoon tea menu.

The Factory Kitchen, located on the first floor of The Biscuit Factory art, craft and design gallery, is plating up its take on afternoon tea from 2 January 2020.

The afternoon tea, which will be influenced by seasonal produce and freshly baked goods on a daily basis, includes savoury delights such as grilled cheese and slow cooked leek finger, homemade black pudding sausage roll, and roast beef and Dijon mayo sandwich.

Highlights from the sweet selection include fruit scones with cream and jam, spiced carrot cake, salted caramel brownies and treacle tart.

The afternoon tea, which comes with refillable Ringtons’ tea or filter coffee, is available Monday to Friday at either 1.30pm or 2pm and priced at £16.95 per person, or for £22.95 diners can also enjoy a mini bottle of fizz.

A vegetarian version of the menu is also available. Highlights include crushed avocado on toast, grilled Mediterranean vegetable sandwich with hummus and goat’s cheese, and coffee and walnut loaf.

Food is prepared by the café’s in-house team, headed up by chef Michael Waugh, who previously worked alongside Marco Pierre White and staged at Noma in Copenhagen.

The café, which is influenced by its location within the award-winning art gallery, has a variety of inspiring artworks and homewares on display, as well as a selection of foodie publications curated by independent book sellers Forum Books. It also boasts an outdoors rooftop terrace and sheltered greenhouse.

Diners can also explore the gallery during their visit, spread over two floors within its unique Victorian warehouse setting, featuring contemporary displays of paintings, original prints, glass, ceramics and handmade jewellery.

For more information and to book, visit The Biscuit Factory website.