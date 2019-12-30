The chance to spend time learning from some of Teesside’s most successful business leaders – including Gary Dawson, Tanya Garland and Bill Scott – is just one of the advantages smaller businesses will receive through a new level of corporate membership being launched by Teesside Philanthropic Foundation.

The Infant Hercules Charity Club is designed to appeal to successful but smaller businesses who couldn’t commit to the sums involved with being a Foundation patron but are keen to support local charities and worthy causes.

Benefits of membership include an invitation to an exclusive, intimate quarterly business gathering – limited to one representative from each member organisation – where prominent local business leaders will tell their story, offer business tips and take part in a Q&A with members.

Already confirmed as speakers at the gatherings are three of the region’s most respected business leaders – Tanya Garland of Foundation patrons Cool Blue Brand Communications, who founded the charity with Andy Preston, patron Bill Scott MBE, CEO of Port Clarence-based Wilton Engineering, and Gary Dawson, managing director of another of the charity’s patrons, Middlesbrough firm AV Dawson.

Founding members of the Charity Club are Stockton accounts firm Abacus Bean – recently crowned Best New Business in the Tees Businesswomen Awards – plus JH Mechanical Services, Property and Land Information (PALI), the Cunningham Family and Nigel and Claire Vaughan.

Other benefits of joining the Infant Hercules Charity Club include:

The opportunity to publicly show support and make a difference for the most disadvantaged Teessiders

To see your business listed and personally mix with some of Teesside’s most influential, successful businesses and business leaders

Company logo on charity website

Article on the charity’s popular Facebook feed and mentions on Twitter when signing up

Membership to the Infant Hercules Charity Club is £1,000 a year or £100 a month.

Those who’d like to be considered to attend an invite-only launch event of the Charity Club can email info@teessidecharity.org.uk