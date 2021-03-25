InfinityQS® International, Inc., (InfinityQS), the global authority on data-driven manufacturing quality, announces King & Prince Seafood® has standardised on InfinityQS Quality Intelligence software across all three of its U.S. production plants. For more than 95 years, King & Prince has been committed to providing consumers with high-quality seafood products in adherence with the strictest food safety standards. Using InfinityQS, King & Prince leverages real-time data visibility to uphold its commitment to quality by proactively monitoring more than 100 processes in its plants—as well as incoming raw materials from international suppliers.

As part of Nissui—the second largest seafood company in the world—King & Prince purchases raw seafood materials via an extensive global sourcing network. Because these materials represent 60-75% of the finished product enjoyed by King & Prince consumers, it’s critical that these raw materials meet quality standards and avoid issues further down the supply chain. By requiring that suppliers digitally collect and share quality data through InfinityQS software, King & Prince achieves total oversight of third-party inspections—before products even leave their country of origin.

Tracy McConnell, Vice President of Technical Services at King & Prince, notes, “Bringing in high-quality seafood that meets our tight specifications directly translates into a high-end final product—which positively affects both our revenue and our reputation.” The collected supplier data also facilitates purchasing decisions, in which the company’s procurement managers use the data to review supplier capability and determine which suppliers to use when producing new items.

King & Prince has digitally transformed its quality management program with the ability to access and analyse data from all points of the end-to-end production process in a centralised database. Within its plants, operators use InfinityQS to track and monitor data in real time, including viscosity, temperature measurements, sensor measurements, counts before and after the fryer—and more. Operators can now immediately identify when there is variation in the data, enabling them to stop the process, make necessary adjustments, and confirm when everything is back on track. King & Prince uses the quality data entered into InfinityQS all the way up to final product inspections.

“InfinityQS enables us to see what we provide to our customers, and because of this we are able to react sooner to prevent issues from making it to customers. This has reduced customer complaints to less than one per million pounds sold—year over year,” adds McConnell. “InfinityQS enables us to ensure that we have a fully-compliant product—from start to finish.”

Steve Wise, Vice President, Digital Food Safety, at InfinityQS, says, “King & Prince’s success story illustrates the transformative benefits of centralised and standardised data for today’s food manufacturers. Everyone from across the supply chain can work from the same information—and collaborate toward delivering a better and safer product to consumers. In addition to cost savings derived from producing a more consistent product, this level of visibility and quality assurance provides a clear competitive advantage for a brand, driving both customer retention and continued business growth.”