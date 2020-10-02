Cosmetic science student and award-winning blogger Carly Musleh has been using the knowledge she has developed during her course to offer an insight into the beauty industry – as well as picking up thousands more followers in the process.

The 37-year-old, from South Shields, is well known for her YouTube channel which has over 70k subscribers and beauty website BeautySauce covering skincare, make up, hair and wellness. Now her influence and expertise of the beauty industry is growing further as she attracts up to 22,000 followers on Instagram and almost 10,000 on TikTok.

Covering topics such as beauty reviews, how-to’s etc, the qualified esthetician believes her niche in the market is the research that goes into her articles.

Mum-of-two young boys, Carly, now in the second year of her BSc Cosmetic Science degree at the University of Sunderland, said: “I’ve found a passion for cosmetic science after loving beauty for so long. You can see from my online presence that my personal stand out in the industry is the research I put into my posts.”

Despite Carly not joining her course through the traditional A-level route, Dr Kalliopi Dodou, Programme Leader for BSc Cosmetic Science and MSc Cosmetic Science, said that Carly brought with her enthusiasm and an inquisitive approach to her studies which is helping her to progress on the course.

She said: “I am delighted with how well Carly adapted on the BSc Cosmetic Science course. She was able to gain knowledge and skills on Chemistry, Physiology and Formulation by attending every class and keeping on track with her coursework. Carly is an inquisitive student who demonstrates critical thinking and asks a lot of questions, she is a pleasure to teach.

“I’m glad that my BSc Cosmetic Science course provides inspiration and equips students with the knowledge and skills that enable them to thrive in the cosmetic and beauty industry.”

Carly has been offering an insight into the beauty industry, debunking myths and revealing what beauty means to her, to High Life North, a digital magazine for North East Women.

Explaining how she got started in cosmetic science, Carly said: “I’ve always had a keen interest in skincare and the benefits of some ingredients, but I kept finding myself asking the question ‘why?’. I wanted to know why an ingredient worked the way it does and so I needed a deeper understanding of the chemicals and our biochemistry.

“However, looking back, it was something I’ve always wanted to do without realising it. I didn’t know the degree at Sunderland existed until a few years ago and before then I was already reading journals and studies on ingredients. My niche was explaining the science behind skincare and busting beauty industry myths, so I realised I needed to study chemistry and formulations, which I have gone on to do at Sunderland.”

She says the most exciting aspect of learning the subject is understanding and developing formulas. “It’s science and art, two things I’m passionate about!”

Explaining how she juggles her busy family life, with university and a thriving online presence, she says: “Juggling everything is a challenge.

“I have two children, André, aged 11, and Oliviér, aged four, so going to university full-time to study a science degree was the best but craziest idea I’ve ever had. The first year was challenging as it’s been 20 years since I left school, so I had to learn how to study effectively, as I had limited time with doing school runs etc.

“I used to have a schedule for all of my social media and it just got really stressful. I would get angry at myself if I wasn’t on time or if I missed something, so now I only post when I can.”

Carly was under the same management as vlogger Zoe Sugg a.k.a Zoella, but three years ago she decided to take the leap of faith and become her own boss so that she could make her own decisions when it came to campaigns and events. Carly also admits that she now has the confidence that she didn’t have when she first started out and is thankful for the opportunities and direction she was given.

You can follow Carly on Instagram, Twitter and her blog BeautySauce.com.