INNSiDE Newcastle will celebrate its new Quayside location with a tribute to the ‘people of the city’ and a nod to the culture, communities and industries that they represent. The INNSiDERS of Newcastle campaign will bring together a small collective of the city’s cultural leaders who are making a difference in the field that they operate in, from bakeries and artists to musicians and MPs.

Shining a spotlight on 18 individuals in the city, in celebration of INNSiDE Newcastle’s opening, the campaign will capture the community through the lens and culminate in a spectacular public art exhibition, revealing the INNSiDERS of Newcastle on Thursday 24 June.

INNSiDE Newcastle will collaborate with local award-winning photographer Megan Jepson and local videographer and content creator, Ben Hale to capture the portraits and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the lifestyles of each of the INNSiDERS; both will help to curate the art exhibition, which will be displayed for three consecutive nights at INNSiDE Newcastle.

The INNSiDERS of Newcastle will be announced over the course of the next six weeks, revealing the faces of the campaign on the brand’s Instagram channel @innside_by_melia_uk. Some of those featured in the campaign include local independent and entrepreneur Harry Vaulkhard of Newcastle Gin; Director of Northern Pride – the largest LGBTQ+ charity in the North East, Ste Dunn; Director of Partnerships at Northumbria University, Professor Katy Shaw; MP Chi Onwurah; Steve Beharall, Head of Foundation at Newcastle United Foundation; and Tim Wilson, Managing Director at Atomhawk – who specialise in creating world-class concept art and design for the entertainment industry here in Newcastle.

Commenting on the project, Scott Brown, Cluster Director of Sales at INNSiDE UK, said: “INNSiDE by Melia’s ethos is to bring the culture of the city into their hotels, with each stay enriched with music, art and wellness curated by the hotel’s local experts. The INNSiDERS of Newcastle campaign brings this philosophy to life by praising the people of the city that help bring Newcastle’s culture to life and make it what it is. We are delighted with the INNSiDERS we have on board for this campaign, there is a real mix of individuals and sectors celebrated, it really shows off Newcastle’s vibrant community.

“So far this has been a digital project, bringing together the people of Newcastle, but once complete our INNSiDERS will be able to stand together in the hotel and celebrate this momentous occasion. It really will be something to remember.”

Professor of Contemporary Writings at Northumbria University, and one of the INNSiDERS of Newcastle, Katy Shaw, commented: “The North has always been a powerhouse for culture and it’s fantastic to see how INNSiDE Newcastle has incorporated cultural highlights from the city and the wider city region into its design and launch activities. Northumbria University has a long and proud history of working with cultural partners and, as Director of Cultural Partnerships, I know how much can be achieved when sectors work together to celebrate the brilliant cultural individuals and institutions that are shaping the city today. There has never been a better time to champion the amazing cultural organisations and creatives that make Newcastle such a vibrant and dynamic place to visit, work and live.”

INNSiDE Newcastle will officially open on Monday 17 May, in line with the Government’s roadmap announcement. Bringing a slice of continental life to the heart of the city, the 161-room hotel will be located on the historical Quayside, offering breath-taking views across the River Tyne and an eclectic home-from-home feel for guests to explore Newcastle’s city centre.

As part of Meliá Hotels International, INNSiDE Newcastle will operate the global ‘Stay Safe With Meliá’ programme across the hotel, including measures to prioritise guest and staff safety during Covid-19.

