From each social media channel that currently exists, every business owner can learn a lot, especially if they want their business to stay relevant. For instance, Instagram is a social media platform that will benefit both you and your business a lot. This social media site gives the opportunity to everybody to build and establish their brand and to create a powerful marketing strategy that can drive the sales. The platform has so much to offer – if you manage to follow Instagram best practices and trends you will be able to use the platform as a powerful marketing tool alongside creating an effective social media marketing strategy. In this article we have collected and prepared a few effective Instagram tactics that you can add in your marketing strategy in order to grab everything that Instagram offers you! But first let’s find out why Instagram is a platform you should definitely join as soon as possible.

Why do you definitely have to join Instagram as a business owner?

If you aim to achieve success on Instagram, you should know that it is not enough to just upload your brand’s images and videos without creating a good plan. Based on all the influence that social media sites have nowadays you probably already know how essential it can be to your marketing strategy. Instagram is a platform that mostly focuses on visual content in the form of photos and videos and it is the perfect place where you can show off how your brand stands out with a unique and appealing identity. However you should plan wisely your marketing strategy on the platform because it is crucial for achieving success and seeing satisfying results.

Why is it of essential importance to understand your Instagram audience?

People are using Instagram for a variety of different reasons. For example celebrities have the chance to be closer to their fans’ base and to show them all the details and important events of their personal life through images and videos they post on Instagram. Regular people are on Instagram mainly to be able to communicate with their familiars and on the other hand are the business sector that uses Instagram with the main idea of improving their business and driving sales. However, in order to do so, business owners should first understand their audience and what their followers expect to see from the brands uploads.

In order to understand your audience and keep their interest on your Instagram profile you can do some research and find out how your competitors manage to succeed on Instagram and what does your audience like to see from you.

Now let’s see the tips that we have prepared in this article in order to facilitate the process of establishing your brand’s presence on Instagram.

The social platform Instagram is constantly upgrading and updating its trends and features and for the last few years the mobile app added many new functions and updated its look completely. It is really important to be aware of all the newest trends on the platform in order to grow both your Instagram page and business correctly. If you follow the latest trends on Instagram you can be sure that this will keep you above your competitors and you will also show your audience that you are always riding the wave. Post high-quality pictures and videos that will grab the interest of your audience and keep them engaged. As we have already mentioned Instagram is a social media platform whose main focus is on maintaining great visual content. If you scroll down your Instagram feed you will see how brands drive engagement by uploading unique, appealing and high – quality photos and videos. Alongside increasing the levels of engagement, the brands are gaining new followers as well and the best part is that these followers can be easily converted to customers. However in order to attract more people as your followers you should pre-plan how your photos and videos will look and if they match your previous uploads. But if you are new on the platform and you don’t have an established followers’ count, you can buy followers on Instagram from social media suppliers. Also if you are working together with a designer team, you can get the most out of each image with their help.

Research studies from 2019 show that Instagam is the platform with the highest engagement rates between customers and businesses among all the other social media platforms that currently exist. Based on these data results we can confidently declare that Instagram has so much potential to connect brands with new potential customers’ base. In order to be aware of what your audience would like to see from you, you should learn how to view through the right lens. For example , you can uncover your audience insights by uploading content that encourages participation like: Create an Instagram Story Poll and encourage your followers to ask you questions. One of the most effective methods for increasing the engagement is by creating an Instagram Story Poll. This tool allows the other users to ask you questions directly from your story and you can simply reply to them back on an Instagram story as well.

Hold a giveaway/contest. Holding contests will really increase your followers’ base because you will give the chance to people to win something for free. And people love free stuff. You can ask the people that would like to join the contest to tag their friends or to repost your posts and this way you will reach more people. You can also buy Instagram likes to make your post viral.

Instagram is a social platform that provides numerous opportunities for each user for business and personal achievements. We hope that the tips we have prepared for you in this article will help you to get the most this platform is capable of providing you.