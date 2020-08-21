Your home should be a haven that exudes not only comfort but the style that you prefer as well. This paves the way for you to be able to fully relax and enjoy the comfort of your humble abode. In line with this, below are some interior design tips that will help you make your home reflect your personality.

Prioritize your Comfort

One of the first things that you need to think about when it comes to designing your interiors to reflect your personality is your definition of comfort. What others may perceive as comfortable may not be the same as what you feel is cozy. Hence, remember that comfort is essential because if your interiors are aesthetically pleasing, but you don’t find yourself relaxing in that space, then it will fail to reflect who you are. Thereby, if you love your reading nook and it is one of your comfort zones, then there is no reason to replace it. Perhaps all you need to do is to update it or accentuate it a bit to transform it into the theme that you have in mind.

Play with Furniture

Another way for you to reflect your personality in your interiors is to play with furniture. In this case, you can consider some of the handcrafted furniture by Simply Amish that features high-quality solid-wood furniture. This will prove to be beneficial if you want that rustic vibe in your interiors that make you feel close to nature, particularly if you are one who loves the outdoors. On the other hand, if you are tech-savvy or if you are keen on the use of modern technology, then you can integrate smarts into your interiors, such as the use of a couch with a charging port or a pouch that can keep your drinks cold. There is also the option for you to go for a minimalist appeal which is what more career-oriented people are after when it comes to their interiors. For this, you need only a few pieces of furniture.

Be Keen with Little Details

From flower pots to vases, as well as the books on your shelves, these are all the things that reveal who you are, so it is a good idea to fill in your interiors with things that are all about you. If you are a handicraft enthusiast, then it is a good idea to fill your interiors with handmade things. If you love animals, then a shelf that features animal figurines or throw-pillows with images of your favorite animals on the fabric can accentuate your interiors too. The key is in incorporating the things that you love the most as accents in your interiors.

Display your Accomplishments

What better way to own your space by displaying the accomplishments that you have garnered over the years. Yes, your accomplishments can be visually appealing too, depending on how you choose to display them. If you have run several marathons already and for it, you have garnered various medals, then go ahead and hang your medals in a nice frame that can adorn your wall. Conversely, if you have finished your master’s degree or even a doctorate, then it will be a good idea to display your diploma right next to a bookshelf that showcases your collection of books too.

Add some Art

Regardless of whether you are the artistic type or not, an addition of art into your interiors can still reflect your personality. How? Simply choose an artwork that you love looking at whether it is a painting, a sculpture, or any adornment that you can think of. It can even be a picture of your favorite place hung on your wall, reminding you of how much you love to travel. There is also the option for you to add a splash of color in your interiors and this is already considered a taste of art.

Make sure that you prioritize your comfort when it comes to designing your interiors to reflect your personality because you have to keep in mind that what others deem as comfortable may not be the same for you. In addition to this, you can also play around with furniture or be keen on the little things that can accentuate your home. In this case, you can display your accomplishments or add some art and a splash of color. The key is that at the end of the day, not only will your interiors be visually pleasing for you, but it will make you happy too.