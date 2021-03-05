On International Women’s Day (IWD), Celia Yeates, Advantex’s first female finance manager, says it’s a timely chance to reflect on how IWD’s #ChooseToChallenge theme is a great fit for our culture and business philosophy.

https://www.internationalwomensday.com/theme (8th March 2021) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. It’s also a day of action in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world.

Celia, who oversees our finance department, says Advantex wants to mark the day and that it’s an opportunity for people across the North East and beyond to choose to challenge stereotypes and recognise the value women bring to the world of tech.

“#ChooseToChallenge fits well with the founding principles of Advantex: delivering excellent service and creating a great place to work,” she says. “An environment where people are valued for their capabilities, commitment and ambition regardless of type or gender.

“Today, we can all choose to challenge and call out inequality. We can also choose to seek out opportunity and get more from our work in these times, particularly in these challenging days when many of us continue to work from home to deliver quality and excellence. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world.

“So, I urge us to all show our support and solidarity, not just in raising your hand high on IWD to show you’re in, but by actively committing to choose to challenge and call out inequality.”