With a streamlined and rebranded LCV portfolio, Nissan sets the direction for its commercial vehicles

Interstar, Primastar and all-new Townstar will support sustainable growth as commercial vehicle market demand accelerates

Spearheaded by the all-new Townstar, the improved line-up will address evolving customers’ needs

PARIS (27 September 2021) – Today, Nissan takes a new step in its light commercial vehicles (LCVs) strategy by unveiling a renewed and rebranded all-star line-up to succeed its current offering in the market with the Interstar, Primastar and all-new Townstar.

Nissan is streamlining its LCV portfolio in Europe with a product range that provides efficient mobility solutions with business customers at the core of the strategy.

With the NV400 updated to Interstar, Nissan reiterates its presence in the large van segment. The NV300 with a sharper look and feel, will be renamed as Primastar for a medium size option, and the compact van segment will be now covered by the all-new Townstar, with both fully electric and petrol variants.

“By introducing the all-star LCV line-up, Nissan will continue to support business owners, today and for years to come. With versatile conversion options the refreshed offering provides a solution to many business challenges. From the large tailor-made Interstar van, to the versatile and convenient mid-size Primastar and compact, innovative all-new Townstar, we’re listening to our customers and remain committed to addressing their evolving needs,” said Emmanuelle Serazin, LCV & Corporate Sales Director, Nissan Europe.

Leveraging the strength and scale of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance as part of the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, the refreshed all-star line-up brings competitive advantages that will enable Nissan to strive towards its ambition of increasing its presence in the European market by 2025.

“We are prioritising our van portfolio and capitalising on the strength and expertise of the Alliance to help achieve sustainable growth. The all-new Townstar brings a new level of Nissan design and unique technology, reaffirming our capabilities in the LCV market,” said Emmanuelle.

As e-commerce continues to advance, urbanisation increases and entrepreneurialism rises in popularity, businesses need to plan for changing mobility regulations and an increased focus on climate change.

As an industry leader in the e-LCV segment, Nissan is building on its expertise and strong heritage in electrification. A fully electric version of the all-new Townstar will succeed the pioneering e-NV200, one of the first mass-market electric commercial vehicles. With Ariya-inspired design details, including the iconic Kumiko pattern in the front grille and signature lamps, Townstar offers a next-generation solution.

As the first European model to feature the new Nissan logo, the fully electric and petrol variant of the all-new Townstar embody Nissan’s innovative design cues and technology. Built on the Alliance CMF-CD platform in Maubeuge plant, the Alliance centre of excellence, the all-new compact van announces a new era for LCVs at Nissan.

Likewise, the updated Interstar will make available an extended range of engines with 7 power outputs, from the newly introduced 110hp up to 180hp, all based on the 2.3cc engine updated at the latest Euro 6d and Euro VIe standards. Also new Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) will be introduced, such as Blind Spot Warning and Automatic High/Low headlights beam. A variety of versions will be available, as Van, Chassis Cabs, single and double cabin, and Platform Cab, along with factory conversions such as Crew Van, Dropside Cab and Tipper.

Also, the significantly upgraded Primastar stands out with a sharp and dynamic look thanks to the new interlock grille, LED headlamps and the optional 17-inch alloy wheels. It also benefits from new Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) for enhanced comfort and safety, with features such as Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control and Intelligent Emergency Braking.

The mid-size van Primastar also adds greater power with a suite of Euro 6d-compliant engines. This ensures customers can benefit from the latest in low-emission powertrain technology, available with both a manual or dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

Reaffirming Nissan’s commitment to help future-proof businesses, each model within the refreshed all-star line-up will include an industry-leading Pan-European 5-Year warranty for additional peace of mind.

With the LCV market expected to shift rapidly towards electrification, Nissan’s reimagined LCV line-up is ready to help businesses future-proof their operations.