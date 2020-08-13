By studying at a micro level how the ball connects with the boot, pressure maps and data points were formed to guide parameters for generative design. Another integral consideration are vector forces. Both of these areas of study support the goal of creating a new, useful, innovative texture for a boot.

The design of the Phantom GT (Generative Texture) used these digital data sets to create a boot built to help perfect feel on the ball and unleash a player’s creative skills. During two years of development, hundreds of different configurations were evaluated before the design team landed on the optimal patterns and varying heights and angles of the texture. Designers learned how much texture is too much, so as not to make the boot excessively grippy. And by molding the texture right into the Nike Flyknit upper (as opposed to affixing texture atop it), the boot retains a soft, pliable, premium feel without risk of texture detachment.

This means every element of the Phantom GT upper is strategically beneficial for the player, backed by data-driven science and testimonials from the pros. The boot encapsulates the optimum balance of feel and grip, and is properly scaled to every size offering and coated with ACC (All Conditions Control).