In the design of Jordan Max 200 XX, the geometric pattern formed by the familiar straps of the Jordan 8 form a distinctive motif. The abstraction connects the shoe to Jordan Brand’s overarching intent to relay an innovative and function-first approach to delivering new staples for women.

The Jordan Max 200 XX features one of Nike’s latest Air units and an unmistakably Jordan feel. The modern silhouette made for all-day comfort is available now on jordan.com.