New GlamperRV Business Line meets the increase in demand for flexible home offices

Bespoke home office solution is also ideal for business travel or work-away commuting

‘Out of hours?’ Head off on a touring holiday avoiding hotels and shared facilities

With home working looking set to stay, GlamperRV, the bespoke luxury motorhome brand, is launching a new ‘business class’ home office – the GlamperRV Business Line – which can also be used as a mobile office hotel, and on post lockdown weekends away or adventurous touring holidays.

Offering an ultimate home office space without the need to move house, the GlamperRV Business Line motorhome will enable business people to travel to meetings while avoiding hotels, restaurants and additional shared facilities.

Full business class facilities include a large central desk, LED lighting, bathroom, multiple USB charging points, mobile wifi, Nespresso coffee machine, large fridge freezer, blackout blinds and plug sockets without the need for an electric hook up, courtesy of a powerful in-built inverter.

Measuring 7.39m long and 2.33m wide, the GlamperRV Business Line also comes with full kitchen facilities, separate bedroom with double bed and en-suite shower room, additional drop-down double bed and a large garage space for bikes or other storage.

Customable options range from large flat screens to living space air conditioning and exterior gas points so you can fire up the BBQ at the end of the working day. Out of hours, the GlamperRV Business Line will sleep up to four people, along with seating for four to five around its large central desk.

Says GlamperRV managing director Lucy Caillé: “Working from home looks set to become the ‘new normal’ for many business people as a result of COVID-19. Finding the right long-term solution for home working is now high on the agenda for many people – along with a safer overnight option for when we do need to travel to meetings and work away from home post lockdown, without the need to share facilities or stay in a hotel.

“It’s also an ideal solution for those who will need to return to work-away commuting a few days a week at business class standards. Thousands of pubs, farms and even vineyards across the country in addition to the more traditional campsites already offer overnight parking for RV campers.

“When holidaying re-starts, our GlamperRV Business Line offers comfort, luxury and style for weekends away or adventurous touring holidays for grown-ups or family trips.”

With prices for the full specification just under £75,000 + VAT, customers can choose from a range of customised exterior and interior colours, corporate livery and can either purchase outright, or on a finance plan.

For further information visit GlamperRV.co.uk, call 0845 838 6796 or email enquiries@GlamperRV.co.uk.