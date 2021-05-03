Exclusive I-PACE Black including a HSE Black: Accentuates the all-electric performance SUV’s award-winning design with additional equipment as standard

Enhanced Black Pack: Gloss Black finish applied to the door mirror caps as well as the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds and rear badges

Even more desirable: Full panoramic roof, privacy glass and 20-inch wheels with Gloss Black finish subtly affirm I-PACE’s visual impact and presence

Luxurious, spacious interior: Ebony leather sports seats and Gloss Black trim finishers are complemented by an Ebony headliner

Electrifying performance: 90kWh battery delivers 400PS and 696Nm of instant torque, enabling acceleration from 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds (0-100km/h 4.8s)

All the range you need, easy home charging: Up to 292 miles (WLTP) on a single charge and up to 33 miles of range (WLTP) per hour using an 11kW (AC) wall box and three-phase supply

Download the Go I-PACE app free on iPhone or Android: Discover how Jaguar’s all-electric performance SUV would fit into your life

Visit Jaguar’s Electrification Hub: Everything you need to know about I-PACE ownership

Available to order now at jaguar.com.uk and priced from £72,445 for the I-PACE Black and £76,695 for the HSE Black in the UK. The core I-PACE range is priced from £65,245

Tuesday 20 April 2021, Whitley, UK: The Jaguar I-PACE has achieved global recognition and won multiple awards for its outstanding design. Now, the all-electric performance SUV’s appeal is heightened still further by the creation of the I-PACE Black special editions.

These exclusive new additions to the I-PACE range benefit from an enhanced specification over the SE and HSE models on which they are based and includes the Black Pack, panoramic roof and privacy glass.

The clean, contemporary look is accentuated by the gloss black finish of the 20-inch five-spoke wheels, and the I-PACE Black models are available in the full range of colours and include metallic paints as standard.

Julian Thomson, Jaguar Design Director, said: “The I-PACE’s dramatic, cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches give it a sense of drama which sets it apart from other SUVs. Creating the exclusive I-PACE Black gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the design, making it look even more dynamic, distinctive and desirable.”

Like every model in the range, the I-PACE Black models offers a wealth of technology designed to make every journey simpler and more enjoyable. The Pivi Pro infotainment system is ready to go by the time you’re in the driving seat and is as intuitive to use as your smartphone. The EV navigation can show if nearby charging stations are available or in use, the type of connector they have, what they cost, and how long it will take to charge. On long drives, Pivi Pro can also show your predicted charge level at each waypoint.**

Pivi Pro has an embedded SIM and a 4G data plan for unlimited music streaming*** and the Smartphone Pack with Apple CarPlay® is standard. Android Auto™ is also standard. To make smartphone connectivity even more convenient and seamless, wireless versions of both will soon become available to customers in a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update – the I-PACE’s SOTA capability meaning its infotainment and vehicle systems can always be updated remotely and seamlessly. In addition, the I-PACE can connect two phones simultaneously, and an optional wireless device charging pad beneath the ‘floating’ centre console features a signal booster to improve network reception and Wi-Fi.

With a focus on air quality, occupant comfort and well-being are prioritised, with cabin air ionisation now featuring PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens. The I-PACE can even filter its cabin air before you begin a journey.

The ClearSight digital rear-view mirror gives the driver an unobstructed view of the road behind, even with rear-seat passengers or a fully loaded luggage compartment. It uses a wide-angle, rear-facing camera linked to a screen behind the mirror: a switch allows the driver to choose between the standard view or the camera feed.

On long motorway journeys Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist enhances driver comfort by gently assisting steering, acceleration and braking to centre the vehicle in lane while maintaining a set distance from vehicles ahead.

With two Jaguar-designed electric motors at each axle, producing exceptional combined performance of 400PS and 696Nm, aluminium construction and a low centre of gravity, the I-PACE offers an unrivalled balance of all-wheel drive performance, refinement, luxury and agility – together with outstanding real-world range and day-to-day usability.

I-PACE’s 11kW on-board charger makes home charging faster and more convenient for customers with three-phase electricity supplies. When plugged in to an 11kW wall box, up to 33 miles of range per hour can be achieved****. A full charge takes only 8.6 hours – ideal for overnight charging. Customers using single phase 7kW wall boxes can achieve up to 22 miles of charge per hour; a full charge takes 12.75 hours.

I-PACE’s Preferred Charging Period feature enables customers to set a desired start and finish time for charging – helping them to take advantage of the reduced rate electricity tariffs available in many markets. Soon, via a SOTA update, this feature will offer even greater flexibility by allowing them to set a specific state-of-charge they want the battery to reach – 80 per cent, for example.

When charging ‘on the go’, 100kW DC chargers can add up to 78 miles of range**** in just 15 minutes; 50kW chargers add up to 39 miles over the same period.

Jaguar has developed the Go I-PACE app***** to help people understand just how easily the I-PACE would fit into their lives and to highlight the benefits of going electric. By analysing the journeys they make in any vehicle, the app – available for iPhone or Android – shows would-be customers the potential cost savings, how much battery would have been used per trip and the number of full charges needed to cover the total distance driven.

Further insights into the advantages of ownership can be found in Jaguar’s Electrification Hub. Here you can find out everything you need to know about I-PACE, whether it’s maximising range and making the most of each charge, available tax and purchase incentives, or how to charge at home or using the growing network of public chargers.

In creating the I-PACE, Jaguar tore up the rule book to deliver the first and best electric vehicle of its kind. It offers customers around the world an unrivalled balance of all-wheel drive performance, refinement, luxury and agility – together with outstanding real-world range and day-to-day usability.

A global success today and the recipient of 88 global automotive awards – including the triple accolades of 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car – the I-PACE is also a precursor to the all-electric Jaguars of tomorrow. From 2025 Jaguar will be a reimagined, pure electric luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies.