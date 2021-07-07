An award-winning chartered surveyors and estate agents is showing its dedication to creating future talent in the property industry, by appointing five new assistant and trainee surveyors as part of its strategic growth drive.

Northern property firm, Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents has appointed Northumbria University Students Matthew Redfern, Matt Jackson, and Oliver Bartles-Smith as assistant surveyors. Following two years of the Real Estate Management degree, which encourages a placement year to gain real working experience whilst also earning. Thomas Kell has recently joined the team via a degree from Kingston University and will also be working as an assistant surveyor.

The firm has appointed Myles Huart as a trainee surveyor via an apprenticeship route. Myles will also be undertaking a part time degree in Real Estate Management at Northumbria University and will continue to work for the company throughout, with one day studying each week.

Neil Hart, group managing director of Bradley Hall said: “We are delighted to have increased the team and to be investing in the future of the property industry.

“It is a key part of our company culture to create opportunities and support placement students throughout their training and first experiences working within the property industry. Some of our best talents have grown from junior roles in the company to becoming chartered, senior leaders and directors – including myself.

“The surveyors further underpin our dedication to futureproofing the property industry against skills shortages in the sector as well as the retention of local talent. We recognise that different routes should be made available to the next generation of property experts, which is why we look to partner with local education providers to train our team members with opportunities to do full time and part time degree apprenticeships. ”

Bradley Hall runs seven offices in the North East including; Alnwick, Morpeth, Gosforth, Newcastle city centre, Durham, Sunderland and Hexham as well as an office in London. Departments include Commercial Agency, Building Surveying, Residential Agency, Land, Development & New Homes, Property Management, Mortgages, and Professional Services to include valuations and lease advisory as well as a sister company BH Planning & Design.

