Bronze Freelancer Skeleton watch from Raymond Weil.

This Bronze Freelancer Skeleton watch is powered by automatic calibre RW 1212 with open balance wheel and decorated skeleton movement on this classic freelancer design. The watch is completed by a genuine antique calf leather strap and housed in a 42mm stainless steel case with solid bronze bezel, each watch has a unique, rich patina and self-indulgent lustre. Ambitiously re-invented with a fully skeletonised dial, this new design provides more transparency and depth to the balance wheel at 6 o’clock illustrating the technical ingenuity to the exclusive, in-house developed movement.

Launched in 2007, the freelancer collection featuring a wide array of urbane mechanical watches, was created in honour of the free-spirited man who wishes to remain in control of his own destiny. This freelancer watch mixes sporty and modest to create a harmonious and unique design perfect for active men. The automatic mechanism with which this collection is equipped gives life to its array of chronograph, diver, and open aperture watches that can accurately measure intervals of time. Constantly reinterpreting itself and free from all constraints, the freelancer conserves those elements which constitute its strengths.

Available now from Raymond-Weil.co.uk, £2,495.