Investors in People is delighted to award Recovery Connections, a North East based Lived Experience Recovery Charity, We invest in people, silver accreditation.

Silver is a fantastic achievement and something only 20% of the organisations we assess achieve.

It means that the right principles are in place but more than that, it means people and leaders are making active efforts to make sure that there’s real consistency and everyone in the organisation is feeling the effects!

Recovery Connections are inspired by the people they work with and support through a culture of recovery they coach, nurture, train, educate and empower all individuals and communities to achieve their full potential.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Recovery Connections, Silver accreditation on We invest in people is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Recovery Connections in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Commenting on the award, Dot Smith, Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am delighted we have achieved Silver Accreditation on our first assessment by IIP, it’s testament to our staff and volunteers who all demonstrate our culture and values resulting in Recovery Connections being a great place to work.

“We believe that the success of your organisation begins and ends with people. If we make work better for everyone, we make work better for every organisation. And if we do that… we make society stronger, healthier and happier.”