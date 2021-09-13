If you are a HIV-positive person and need a hair transplant turkey, worry not. It is one of the procedures that you can get in Turkey. But, again not all HIV-positive people can be a candidate for the transplant.

Apart from taking all the hygienic precaustions from the medical team and the patient, it is recommended that the patient has a strong immune system.

Most of the patients suffer from frequent hair loss due to the effects of the drugs. That is why most of them have permanent hair loss. If you are a patient, this hiv hair transplant link will provide you with more details to not feel left out.

DHI Hair Transplant Turkey – Dr. Ozan Balık

Does Hair Loss Affect Life?

Most men and women are affected by hair loss due to multiple reasons. And when the problem leads to baldness, it dramatically affects their social life. For an HIV-positive person, the problem can cause more hair loss. That is why it is recommended to go for a dhi hair transplant turkey, and it is a worthy investment to help boost your self-image.

Hair transplant works on the sensitivity of hair loss, and for HIV-positive patients can get numerous centers offering excellent services to them. There are multiple treatments that helps people with AIDS live longer.

Does HIV Cause Hair Loss?

That is the same reason you’ll experience more effects like androgenic alopecia that leads to baldness. And if they need such a transplant, there must be special considerations.

HIV is a viral infection and affects the immune system. That is why it will affect any of the body functions hence bringing up side effects and complications. One of the common systoms is hair loss, and it is not something to be embarrassed about thanks to a hair transplant.

Some of the medicatons like AZT and Atriplaan cause loss and even hair thinning. Since HIV patients are prone to anemia, it can also trigger hair loss. Another issue is thyroid that is a common thing and can lead to hair loss.

The Best Hair Loss Treatment in HIV Patients

Most males suffer from baldness, and it is something in their genes, So, it is normal if you are experiencing the same and when you are on HIV treatments. As for these kinds of patients to get hair restoration from these procedures or alternative treatments to slow down on hair loss.

The decision to take up such procedures is dependent on the immune system. For the medications to slow down hair loss, a doctor needs to evaluate them to ensure that they do not interfere with the HIV medications.

It is always advisable to consult your doctor first for a go-ahead. When all is approved, consult with your hair restoration doctor. Every patient is different; that is why you need that evaluation before any hair restoration and see what works. A hair specialist will be in a better position to advise on what is right. If you are HIV-positive do not let your hair loss affect your self-esteem and self-worth, consult a specialist and get to know what works for you.