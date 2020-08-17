Across the United States, people are interested in trying CBD hemp flower but have ongoing concerns about its legality. With so many hemp strains available it can be tempting to make an online purchase without verifying whether or not you’re allowed to possess the products.

The short answer is, due to the Farm Bill federal law, CBD and hemp flower are both legal in the U.S. However, if you’re going to buy a CBD product, there are some things you should know first.

CBD and Hemp Basics

CBD (cannabidiol) is an extract derived from the hemp flower. Whereas hemp itself is found in the seeds, CBD is taken from the aerial parts of the hemp plant and contains cannabinoids, similar to CBG. CBD hemp flowers are increasingly popular because they’re relatively inexpensive and reportedly have beneficial side effects. It’s said to be relaxing, depending on its potency. For some, it’s also a substitute for other cannabis plant products and even traditional cigarettes. Unlike other products from the cannabis plant, CBD doesn’t contain any THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Whereas THC has psychoactive properties, CBD doesn’t.

When you think of the traditional marijuana scent, you’re smelling terpenes from the CBD flower. Terpenes are essential to giving each CBD flower a distinctive smell. Strains like Sour Space Candy, Special Sauce, and Hawaiian Haze all have a different terpene profile. Strains can also vary from batch to batch but most strains stay fairly consistent.

As the market keeps growing, CBD brands are looking for the new “innovator” for their product lines. CBD and hemp come in several different varieties. Industrial hemp is often used to make oil, tinctures, edibles, and wax, though it can even be sold as buds or pre-rolled in joints. CBD oil is perhaps the most popular variant, though, since it’s commonly sold and comes in several different strains. Also, even though there’s little-to-no THC content in CBD hemp flower, it can still show up on a drug test. If you want to learn more about the different strains and flavors of the CBD bud or hemp bud, sites like Try Plain Jane are pros at helping new users decide on products.

CBD Hemp Flower Legality

While CBD-rich hemp flower is legal in the United States, there are still some discrepancies when it comes to branding and usage. The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is still researching the merits of CBD extract. As such, the efficacy of these products is under a fair amount of scrutiny. If you have a medical condition, the FDA warns that you shouldn’t take CBD without the input of your health care practitioners. The hemp plant and hemp flower also aren’t approved by the FDA for the treatment of illnesses and the organization warns of potential interactions with medication and possible complications. Of course, outside of health care, there are still intermittent issues with the law.

While most CBD flower strains are without any THC content, some still contain trace amounts. This can get you in hot water with law enforcement. Many law officers mistake CBD strains as the cannabis flower and have difficulty distinguishing. This can cause plenty of inconveniences. If you need a law firm or legal resources, it’s important to find a company with experience in the CBD and hemp flower market.

Whether you’re looking to try an ounce of the best CBD hemp flower that money can buy or you’re simply interested in how different strains work, you can rest easy knowing that CBD is, in fact, legal in all 50 states. Enjoy responsibly and take care when you’re using cannabinoid products. In this case, it’s better safe than sorry.