When exposed to the profits made from Bitcoin owners in the lead up to 2018, it’s hard to not be blinded by two things: the sense of missing the boat, and the crash soon after 2018. Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to go mainstream, and many were, and still are, apprehensive.

The level of apprehension around at the moment is often cited as a threat to cryptocurrency. But actually, it shows there’s still a lot of room for growth. It shows that Bitcoin surely hasn’t peaked yet, because it still has billions left to convince – and convince it will.

Investing in Forex has seen huge increases over the period of the pandemic, particularly by retail investors. With a reduction in eating out and leisure spending, along with alluring forex promo codes, forex is being preferred over equity trades. It’s no surprise then that more and more people in 2020 are being exposed to cryptocurrencies.

Using Binance referral codes and easy-to-use apps, cryptocurrency has never been so accessible. As more coins are released and more transactions take place, the difference between the bid/ask price will become smaller. For a long time, there have been high fees incurred in purchasing Bitcoin. But, as we’ve seen with equities recently, there will likely become commission-free, frictionless trading in the future.

Currently, Bitcoin is steadily climbing after its crash at the beginning of September. Its peak since the 2018 crash was in June and July 2019, where it hit over 10,000. It’s forecasted that it will again hit over 10,000 or thereabouts, and it will be interesting if this is a resistance line for the currency. More immediate gains may be found elsewhere with alt coins, but these are more risky too.

Bitcoin =/= cryptocurrency

Bitcoin is the biggest cryptocurrency, but there are countless Alt coins. Ethereum and ripple are the two biggest behind Bitcoin, with market caps of $19.4bn and $8.2bn respectively. Measuring a cryptocurrency by market capitalization, like we do with corporations on the stock market, is a large reason behind the skepticism. Many view it as an equity more than a currency, but this is unfair.

For years, much of the west used Gold to back its currency. This gave paper notes an underlying value, and was a great way to secure the value of a currency. Since the Gold Standard, we’re left with fiat currencies which are at the mercy of central banks that can print as much or little of it as they want, thus inflating and deflating. Almost every American dollar printed is essentially a dollar of debt, due to quantitative easing.

Further, investment banks have a huge influence over currencies. Shorting currencies on a large scale can wreak havoc on third world countries that rely on a strong currency to import goods. Whilst cryptocurrency appears to have the same vulnerabilities, the larger vision is different. Cryptocurrency is borderless, meaning Bitcoin (or another) could become internationally recognised and globally used. This could eliminate the friction of international trade, but also reduce the damages that manifest from currency manipulation.