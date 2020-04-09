Converting your Photoshop PSD files into functional WordPress websites is no easy task – it requires time, effort, and capital. You need to consider the advantages and disadvantages before committing to it.

Why Should You Consider Converting the PSD Designs into a WordPress Website?

Depending on the complexity of the design and your goals, there are scenarios where it is a great idea to transform your design into a functional WordPress website:

How much potential does your design idea have? You need to ask yourself how much business potential your design and the concepts and ideas behind it have. If you were to turn your design into a functional WordPress website, how much money would you expect to make from it? There is certainly a lot of room to make money on the Internet, and your idea might prove to be really profitable. It is a really good idea to do some research, collect data, and see how much potential your design and concept have. This will help you make an informed decision regarding whether it is worth it or not.

Do you want to sell your design as a WordPress theme? The WordPress ecosystem is big and vibrant. There is a lot of potential to make money off selling high-quality themes on the WordPress marketplace. In fact, these are multiple large companies that specifically only create WordPress themes and sell them off. If you’re really into web design, this might be a potential avenue for you to explore.

Displaying your design for job resumes: being able to display your interactive designs easily through web links is a huge advantage during job interviews and on your resume. Although PSD files alone work fine depending on the type of job you’re applying for, having an interactive web design will be an asset when dealing with less technically literate people.

What are the Downsides of Converting Them to WordPress

Converting your PSD file to WordPress isn’t without its downsides: