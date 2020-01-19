It is a safe bet that most people are worried about money, one way or the other. The world is still reeling from the financial crisis of 2007-2008, which changed a lot of things for many people. A lot of folks were left worried about their financial security, dreading the possibility of a similar crisis happening in the future. Some people invested in the stock market, which is all too volatile on its own, while others put what little money they had in real estate. And then there are those who got a bit creative and decided to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to make extra cash. But what are these and are they worth it?

Accessory dwelling units

In simple terms, an ADU –– also known as granny flat –– is an extra living unit around your house. You can rent it out to another person –– for how long will depend on your preference, which we will get into in a bit. An ADU needs to have all possible amenities, and more importantly, provide users with independence and privacy from the main lodgings. This means an accessory dwelling unit needs to include separate places to eat, sleep, cook, and live in general. An ADU might be a part of an existing property, and it also might be detached –– basically building a small house in your big backyard. In other words, it’s a self-contained home that exists in the same place as another property that has people already living there.

Pros of ADUS

Extra income

The main reason why a homeowner would invest in an accessory dwelling unit is to make some extra income. Housing isn’t exactly cheap for most people, and ADUs are perfect for students and people who cannot afford a house on their own. It is capable of marketing itself as separate property, and a lot of people would be interested in such a rental. In fact, some homeowners paid off their mortgages by having ADUs as part of their properties. It is basically an asset that brings in a significant income to a homeowner over time.

Better usage of land

It happens quite often that a family owns a piece of land that it is not properly utilized, leaving large spaces unused and wasted. Building an accessory dwelling unit allows you to take advantage of wasted space, helping other residents enjoy the same area without jeopardizing your own comfort and privacy –– or theirs. As you can see on https://actonadu.com/blog/permitting-for-accessory-dwelling-units-what-you-need-to-know-about-this-complex-process, though, this is not an easy process to go through. Each state might have varying laws as to what might be construed as an accessory dwelling unit, and you’d do well to check the state laws first before trying to build one. You need to also comply with local zoning commissions’ regulations first, so you wouldn’t build something illegal without knowing it. There are several angles to this step, and you need to thoroughly consider all of them before taking any action.

Flexibility

Another very cool advantage to ADUs is the fact that they give you the flexibility to take advantage of the unit as you will. If you want to rent the place as you would an apartment, with six or twelve-month contracts, you can do that. If you want to occasionally rent it as an Airbnb for a few days or weeks at a time, you could also do that. You can basically do what you want with it, with no obligations to utilize it in one form or the other.

Family bonding

A lot of family members actually use ADUs to get closer to their loved ones. Parents might move in to help a young couple take care of their child, for instance. Adults can move into their parents’ ADUs to look after their aging parents. In a nutshell, if you have loved ones that you’d like around –– or they would like to have you around –– then an accessory dwelling unit is a perfect choice, as it is flexible, affordable, and gives both parties their privacy and independence.

Cons of ADUs

Will require an initial investment

Not all houses come with a unit that can be converted into an ADU, and even if yours did, it will still most likely require some repairs and/or installations. Perhaps the biggest challenge with ADUs is the fact that they often require an initial investment, which you might not have. You might even need to build one from scratch, and they actually can be as expensive as buying a new home around some parts. True, it pays for itself and then some after a while, but that might not be ideal for everyone, especially people who need the money urgently.

A complex process

As mentioned earlier, building an ADU is a complex process that can get quite confusing at times, with varying zoning laws from state to state –– and even sometimes from city to city. This complicates things for a lot of people, especially someone who has never owned an ADU before. This is why it is important to put in some time and effort before getting an ADU to get to know the requirements and how to ensure regulatory compliance.

Occupancy complications

Yes, the accessory dwelling unit gives both resident families privacy and independence, but that doesn’t mean it is a perfect situation. The original owner of the property might resent the fact that their backyard is smaller after a while, and your outdoor living space is suddenly smaller, which doesn’t really feel good. The person renting the ADU, on the other hand, might start having problems with the owner who is too bossy or strict. These problems might sometimes result in clashes between both residents.

So, what is the answer to the question, are ADUs worth having? Well, that will probably vary from one person to another. They are definitely a worthwhile investment that can generate some passive income for your household if you have the initial funds needed to make it happen and don’t mind going through the paperwork. If you are short on cash and need money right now, though, they might be optimum for you after all.