With the last year and a bit now in the history books, the vast majority of us can look back on 2020 and 2021 as years that came with formidable challenges. However, one of the biggest challenges has been the sheer amount of time spent away from others. This has impacted on our personal lives and our ability to be sociable, happy people. That being said, the biggest challenge has been the loss of the ability to meet others and find love. Has this, though, had an impact on online dating?

Are people still willing to bet on love? According to Betway, they are.

It certainly looks like it, as new research points to the fact that many people are still getting involved in online dating. Online dating is growing thanks to the sheer number of apps, websites, and platforms that we can now use to find others. While these kind of ‘lonely hearts’ columns have been around for centuries, the advent of the internet has made meeting someone for love, or even simply lust, a whole lot easier.

Today, apps such as Tinder tend to be massive parts of the online dating industry. With many people not looking for every relationship to be their last, these have-fun-dating apps tend to make it easier to meet someone to see where things go casually. However, Tinder is used in over 190 nations and has apparently delivered as many as 20bn potential matches to its users since it was first launched.

Other platforms also have enjoyed similar boons in numbers and in success, including the likes of Badoo. So, during the pandemic, have people still been able to go and find love in a meaningful place? Can they still achieve that same desire during lockdowns?

Has COVID-19 impacted on the online dating scene?

You would think so, and naturally people being locked down means they could not meet up as much. However, with some nations beginning to open up much more than they were previously, it is clear that some are making up for lost time, with most studies showing a huge rise in the number of people signing up for and committing to online dating opportunities once again.

They say that nothing can conquer love, and it appears that even a global pandemic cannot stop us all trying to find a way to garner love in our lives. Today, we have arguably more options than ever before to find someone to meet, with the internet removing those first impression jitters that can scupper a relationship before it has a chance to even slightly develop.

So, if you worried that the pandemic might have put a stop on the ability to find love in an online sphere, you have nothing to worry about. The figures show that people are still taking part in this enjoyable activity, and that there is no reason to fear that online dating is a thing of the past!