Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Championship side Norwich City on a season-long loan.

The Canaries will have an obligation to make the deal permanent should specific performancerelated criteria be met throughout the 2022/23 season.

The 27-year-old joins Dean Smith’s side after fully recovering from a long-term injury which saw him miss out on a place in Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad for the latter part of last

season.

Following relegation to the Championship in May, the Canaries will be aiming to make an immediate return to the top flight – something they have achieved as champions in both the 2018/19 and 2020/21 campaigns.

Hayden joined the Magpies from Arsenal in 2016 and was a key figure as Rafa Benítez’s side won the Championship title and subsequently consolidated its position back in the Premier League.

He has made 171 appearances in all competitions in his six years at St. James’ Park, scoring seven goals.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Isaac the best of luck for the new season.