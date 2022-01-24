1/12 large-scale rally legend sets new standards in plastic car kits

Italian model company Italeri has raised the bar for scale model cars with the launch of its stunning new Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16v.

Produced in 1/12 scale, the Integrale boasts a whole host of features in a model which will appeal to seasoned modellers as it will motorsport and rally fans.

The officially licensed kit is produced from brand new moulds, which ensures a new level of quality, detail and accuracy. In addition to this, metal photo-etched chrome parts add a nice signature and are included for complete realism. Further realistic parts like hoses, screws and suspension springs finish off the look making this a stunning display item once complete.

This evocative rally car includes functionality features such as an opening bonnet to reveal a faithful reproduction of the Lancia’s four-cylinder 16V engine and bay. Opening doors, working suspension, functional steering set this Italeri kit apart from any other rally kit on the market.

The Integrale of course comes with the iconic Martini livery; reminiscent of the golden age of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and features all its in-period sponsor/partner logos.

Italeri work by the principle that modelling should be fun. Italeri kits have enough detail and quality to please an experienced hobbyist but are designed to be straightforward to those new to the pastime, thanks to clear and concise instructions. Paints sold separately.

The Italeri Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16v (4709) is available this month from leading model shops and online outlets. Price £299.99