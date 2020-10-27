Pupils from Normanby Primary School on Flatts Lane have helped a North East homebuilder to name a brand new community of homes which has just launched in Middlesbrough.

Children from the school’s former Year Six class had their knowledge of the local area and its history put to the test by Miller Homes, with Woodcross Gate chosen as the winning name.

Pupils were inspired by the nearby woodland country park and several references to ‘wood’ on a map of the area.

The new development of homes is less than three miles from the school and once complete Woodcross Gate will comprise 400 three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

Donna Brown, sales manager at Miller Homes Teesside said: “Normanby Primary is the development’s local school and some of the children may move in with their families, so we thought it’d be special for them to be part of its journey from the start by choosing a name. We were so impressed by the children’s knowledge of what’s on their doorstep and the different name options they came up with. Woodcross Gate really stood out and was the unanimous favourite!”

Year Six class teacher Mr Drage added: “The children had a lot of fun thinking about different names for the development. They had to look into the local area so it was a great way for them to learn more about where they live and the history of Normanby, as well as developing their research skills. We really enjoyed being involved.”

Donna added: “Before launching the sales office we had a lot of interest in the development with 500 people having registered to be amongst the first to receive information and updates. Now we’re working on the show home which we can’t wait to launch in the New Year.”

A four-bedroom Sherwood show home will be launching early in 2021, which is Miller Homes’ first of this new house type to open its doors in the region. Those interested in finding out more about the homes available can make an appointment to meet with the development sales manager Thursday to Monday from 10:30am to 5:30pm.

For more information on Woodcross Gate call 03301 738 158 and to book an appointment visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/woodcross-gate-flatts-lane-middlesbrough.aspx.