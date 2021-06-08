It’s all kicking off at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester – in a good way – with the announcement that every England game and the Final of Euro 2020 will be screened across the restaurant in full sound and vision*.

What’s more, there’s a hat-trick of tempting offers for the family – win, lose or draw:

Kids Eat Free with a purchase of an adult entrée with Merlin Entertainment Pass & UK Kids Pass

Free Dessert – if you sign up to Rewards, Hard Rock’s membership program

Lift the cup for Happy Hour – Sunday -Thursday 4pm-7pm / Friday & Saturday 9pm till late

What’s more, visit between June 18th and 20th and you can treat yourself – and dad – to the Father’s Day Menu, which features dad-friendly delights including Italian Flatbread, NY Strip with Bourbon sauce and the Black & Blue Burger.

Aneta Jarzmik, General Manager at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester, said: “We’re always the home of great music and food, but with Manchester’s passion for the beautiful game, we decided to also be the home of football for Euro 2020. We’ve created a family-friendly atmosphere and can’t wait to welcome fans.”

To reserve a table, head to www.hardrockcafe.com/location/manchester

For more information on Hard Rock International, please visit www.hardrock.com.

*All other Euro 2020 matches will be screened at the bar, but with no sound.