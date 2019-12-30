It’s a Kindamagik! And the owner of a Middlesbrough store promises something “magical, mystical and wonderful” for those who call in at their new Cleveland Centre unit.

Owner Kevin Wilson says there’s nothing like his alternative fashion store anywhere else on Teesside – with many products inspired by and sourced from London’s famous Camden Market.

Previously based in Dundas Arcade’s indoor market, the store has been popular for two decades with those who enjoy shopping for something out of the ordinary.

“Kindamagik is a Teesside institution now,” he said. “Our slogan is ‘Dare to be different’ and we’re looking forward to attracting new customers from a really visible high street position.

“We smashed it at Halloween but now we’re stocked up for Christmas.”

Kevin, who took over the family-run store from parents Lonnie and Robbie seven years ago, added: “Kindamagik appeals to a massive cross-section of people – but especially those who love alternative clothing and gifts.

“We have loads of unusual gifts, band merchandise, accessories for punks and goths, ethnic clothing and fancy dress too.”

Kevin, who has a long-time regular at music festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds, said: “It’s very much like a festival shop. I’m just back from a visit to London where I invested in new stock from Camden Market including beautiful Himalayan salt lamps, Nepalese clothing that always goes down well with festival-goers, plus Peaky Blinders flat caps and suede coats.”

Originally based in their Guisborough hometown, Kindamagik has since had a number of homes in Middlesbrough – but Kevin says the new position in a unit previously held by Cupeno Coffee in the Cleveland Centre is “the perfect place” to thrive.

“I grew up coming in the Cleveland Centre so I’m chuffed to bits to have a store here. It’s great that they’re giving little shops like ours an opportunity and we’re determined to give it a real go.

“We’re picking up lots of passing trade on top of our old regulars, so lots of people saying stuff like ‘We haven’t seen anything like this in Middlesbrough before’.”

Cleveland Centre manager Graeme Skillen said: “We’re always keen to welcome smaller retail businesses to Cleveland Centre alongside the big high street names.

“Kindamagik offers something different for our shoppers and I’m it will prove really popular with those looking for something out of the ordinary.”