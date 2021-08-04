J40 Motor Company buys restored 1970’s Austin pedal car from Brightwells Auction

The car was purchased for £4200 (including fees) with all proceeds from the sale donated to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

J40 was restored over 2-months after being discovered under piles of rubbish in Shropshire

Restorers George Rowbotham and Ken Gwilliam wanted to make charitable donation after their wives suffered with cancer

J40 Motor Company plans to use the car for ongoing charity work with hospitals, hospices, and schools

This special J40 will be displayed at a number of UK shows and events, including 2021 Goodwood Revival

Salisbury: 2nd July 2021

The J40 Motor Company has purchased a number of J40 and Pathfinder pedal cars since it opened in April 2020, some will be restored, others will be kept for historical documentation and to be used at shows and events. This week, J40 Motor Company Director Jamie Burnett purchased a very special J40, a car that will remain a permanent part of the company fleet.

The latest acquisition was originally found covered in rubbish at the back of a garage before undergoing a full restoration by George Rowbotham from Diddlebury in Shropshire. George is a retired automotive bodyshop professional, as is his friend Ken Gwillam who also worked on the two-month restoration project.

George is a long-term supporter of Lingen Davies cancer charity, which funds treatment and cancer services for patients throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid-Wales, and had always wanted to do something to benefit the charity after his wife Mary had successful treatment for breast cancer at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Ken sadly lost his wife to cancer and the two friends agreed the classic Austin would be sold, once restored, with all proceeds going to the cancer charity that is so close to both of them.

Chassis number 31814 is a fairly late J40, dating from the 1970’s and was offered at auction by Brightwells as part of a large classic car sale. With a guide of £3-4,000 the J40 was priced at the upper end of the current market and was bought by the J40 Motor Company for £4200, inclusive of buyers fees and taxes.

The J40 Motor Company plans to use this special J40 for charitable work to provide fun and engaging activities with children’s hospices, children’s hospitals and at schools across the country. The J40 will also be on display at various shows and events, including the 2021 Goodwood Revival.

Speaking of the purchase J40 Motor Company Director Jamie Burnett said “Cancer has, or will, touch most of us during our lifetime and is a subject close to our hearts. When I noticed this J40 was up for auction I knew I had to own it. Yes it’s price was quite high, but that matters not when the money is going directly to such a wonderful charity. This car will now be used to bring enjoyment to many who are less fortunate than ourselves and will stay a part of the J40 Motor Company family forever more.”

The J40 Motor Company aims to stock every part needed to keep a J40 pedalling with immediate availability from stock. In-house technology allows owners of the J40 to commission bespoke parts as required. With a full supply of parts available to owners around the world, more J40 cars will be preserved, and less will need to be broken for parts as has been the case in the recent past.

