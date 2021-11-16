Business development manager, Jack Brayford, has been crowned North East Generation for Change (G4C) Future Leader.

His employer, Kier is celebrating Jack’s success as one of the company’s rising stars, after he won the accolade at the G4C awards, held in association with Constructing Excellence in the North East (CENE) and supported by headline sponsor, Northern Counties Builders Federation.

G4C aims to harness the young professional voice, driving continuous improvement in the UK built environment industry and the awards night was an opportunity to shine the spotlight on the region’s talent pool.

Armed with an impressive CV, Jack is a former G4C co-chair, current CENE advisory board and skills theme group member, Chartered Institute of Builders (CIOB) North East board member, has just completed a senior leader’s MBA at Teesside University and is a governor at special education needs (SEN) school, The Beacon Centre, South Shields.

Jack will be hoping to emulate his regional success at the national awards, at the London Grosvenor Hotel in January. The North East has won this accolade six times in the last seven years highlighting the calibre coming from the region.

Jack faced stiff competition from other rising stars within the built environment, where a highly commended award within the G4C Future Leader category was awarded to Andrew Thompson, at FaulknerBrowns Architecture and a commended award went to Demi Hindhaugh, Turner & Townsend.

Jack, said: “I am very humbled to win this award, to be nominated by my employer and recognised by my peers and the sector, is something that I feel very proud of. I entered the industry on a placement from a non-construction background and, in just six and a half years, I have progressed from a graduate marketing officer to heading up the entire business development for Kier across the North East and Yorkshire & the Humber and I now sit on the senior management team for both regions.

“Hopefully, I am an example to young people coming into the industry that, with hard work, determination and a good support system, you can really progress.

“I’d like to see myself continuing to positively develop the strategic direction of Kier across the North and beyond. My role overlaps on multiple sectors and geographical territories, I love working on strategic plans with my colleagues across the country and my aspiration is to eventually do that on a wider scale for Kier as well as continue to promote the sector, tackle misconceptions and stereotypes that exist as well as encourage the future generation of construction professionals to look at various career paths into the built environment.”

Other category winners on the night included:

Commitment to Employee and Training Development, Wates Construction

Paula McMahon, nominated and employed by Sir Robert McAlpine, Mentor of the Year

Abbie Nelson, nominated and employed by Tilbury Douglas, New Professional of the Year

Matthew Armstrong, nominated and employed by Wates Construction, Student of the Year

Liam Nellis, nominated and employed by Howarth Litchfield Partnership, Student of the Year

Charlotte Robson, nominated and employed by Turner & Townsend, Trainee of the Year

Tyler Wallace, nominated and employed by Historic Property Restoration Ltd, Apprentice of the Year (Trade)

Rebecca Watt, nominated and employed by Turner & Townsend, Apprentice of the Year (Technical)

Catriona Lingwood, chief executive at Constructing Excellence in the North East, said: “The G4C Awards are a chance for us to really celebrate our region’s young achievers and highlight their good work.

“The awards not only recognise nominated individuals but also the companies who take great pride in mentoring and championing young professional development.

“We would once again like to thank all sponsors for their support on the night and we wish Jack and Kier, the very best of luck as he flies the flag for the North East on the national stage in January.”