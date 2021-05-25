R-Dynamic Black Edition: New model brings a dramatic aesthetic to the E-PACE line-up with unique gloss black design elements and an enhanced specification

New model brings a dramatic aesthetic to the E-PACE line-up with unique gloss black design elements and an enhanced specification Desirable and imposing: Highlights include the Black Pack with unique black mirror caps, panoramic roof, privacy glass and red brake calipers, which complement Satin Grey 19-inch alloy wheels

Highlights include the Black Pack with unique black mirror caps, panoramic roof, privacy glass and red brake calipers, which complement Satin Grey 19-inch alloy wheels Crafted interior: Recent upgrades across the E-PACE line-up give customers even greater levels of comfort, technology and convenience than before

Recent upgrades across the E-PACE line-up give customers even greater levels of comfort, technology and convenience than before Advanced connectivity: Available soon via Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) , wireless Apple CarPlay ® technology will provide added convenience and connectivity*. Wireless Android Auto™ will also become available at the same time*

Available soon via Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) wireless Apple CarPlay technology will provide added convenience and connectivity*. Wireless Android Auto™ will also become available at the same time* Premium Transverse Architecture: Advanced vehicle architecture supports latest generation of electrified powertrains, delivers superior ride comfort and maximises agility

Advanced vehicle architecture supports latest generation of electrified powertrains, delivers superior ride comfort and maximises agility Plug-in hybrid: Efficient P300e provides up to 34 miles (55km)** of all-electric driving, CO 2 emissions as low as 44g/km** and can charge from 0-80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes

Efficient P300e provides up to 34 miles (55km)** of all-electric driving, CO emissions as low as 44g/km** and can charge from 0-80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes Mild-hybrid technology : Latest Ingenium petrol and diesel engines feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced responses and efficiency

Latest Ingenium petrol and diesel engines feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced responses and efficiency Available to order: New Jaguar E-PACE R-Dynamic Black Edition is available with 2.0-litre MHEV petrol and diesel powertrains and is priced from £40,945 in the UK. Available to order now at www.jaguar.co.uk

Wednesday 19 May 2021, Whitley, UK: Jaguar has enhanced the E-PACE range with the introduction of the sophisticated R-Dynamic Black Edition, and updated connectivity features. The new R-Dynamic Black Edition elevates the compact SUV’s dynamic design and visual appeal with a bespoke choice of exterior elements.

The R-Dynamic Black Edition expands the E-PACE range, which features Jaguar’s advanced Premium Transverse Architecture, a choice of efficient Ingenium powertrains – including Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) and Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technologies – state-of-the-art connectivity and luxurious interiors.

New technologies, including wireless Apple CarPlay® will provide added convenience and connectivity*. Wireless Android Auto™ will also become available at the same time*, making E-PACE ownership more connected than ever.

New E-PACE R-Dynamic Black Edition

The distinctive new R-Dynamic Black Edition is based on the E-PACE R-Dynamic S. It offers customers specially selected design elements that give E-PACE an even more dynamic and sophisticated presence.

The design includes Gloss Black door mirror caps and Gloss Black detailing to the front bumper and lower grille surround, main grille surround and grille tips. The side window surround and side vent – complete with the Jaguar leaper – also feature a Gloss Black finish, along with the Jaguar script and rear badging. Distinctive 19-inch Satin Grey alloy wheels with contrasting red brake calipers, privacy glass and a panoramic roof complete the exterior.

The R-Dynamic Black Edition is available with all E-PACE exterior colours, including new Ostuni White. The distinctive finish has greater depth and substance, and perfectly complements E-PACE’s contemporary exterior design.

Inside, the R-Dynamic Black Edition delivers heightened luxury, enhanced connectivity and greater refinement. The focal point of the new interior design is the curved 11.4-inch HD touchscreen integrated into the central instrument panel.

The large touchscreen operates the intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system, which provides greater clarity and allows the driver to carry out 90 per cent of common tasks within two taps from the home screen thanks to its simplified menu structure.

The latest addition to the E-PACE family is available with a choice of 2.0-litre Ingenium MHEV powertrains, ranging from the efficient D165 and D200 diesels to the smooth and powerful P200 petrol – all with a nine-speed automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive as standard.

Advanced All-Wheel Drive (AWD) makes use of second-generation ‘Standard Driveline’ technology that automatically distributes torque between the front and rear wheels to ensure optimum traction. This AWD system utilises Driveline Disconnect technology that intelligently disengages AWD to optimise efficiency – for example when cruising at constant speeds.

Enhanced E-PACE specification

The latest E-PACE comes with even greater technology and connectivity options, with wireless Apple CarPlay® becoming available soon as standard*. Wireless Android Auto™ will also become available as standard at the same time,* with both available via a SOTA update for all Pivi Pro equipped E-PACE models – seamlessly replicating the customer’s smartphone display on the central touchscreen and giving drivers multiple methods of controlling infotainment and phone functions. The E-PACE is also available with wireless device charging.

Jaguar’s advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system has a range of embedded apps, fast start-up from its own dedicated power source and dual-SIM technology so you can stream media and download updates simultaneously.

Pivi Pro technology is complemented by the optional 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display that features enhanced graphics, a fully configurable layout with digital dials, media information, phone functions or full-screen mapping for the navigation system. With the optional Head-Up Display, the E-PACE’s interior technology ensures the driver is provided with numerous ways of configuring the set-up in the most convenient way possible.

The Cabin Air Purification system improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. The advanced system features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles – including PM2.5 particulates – to improve occupant health and wellbeing and is activated by pressing the ‘Purify’ button within the central touchscreen.

The latest enhancements ensure Auto High Beam Assist is fitted as standard on E-PACE S models, previously standard on SE and HSE derivatives, while the seating options have been simplified, ensuring customers can specify the perfect E-PACE with ease. High-quality Meridian Audio Sound is now standard from SE specification and memory functions for the door mirrors and seats are now standard on S models.

All R-Dynamic models feature Configurable Dynamics as standard, allowing drivers to hone detailed aspects of the E-PACE’s driving dynamics, including throttle and gearbox responses, as well as steering settings and suspension (where Adaptive Dynamics is specified) to tailor the driving characteristics to suit individual driver preferences.

State-of-the-art architecture

Jaguar Land Rover’s Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA) ensures E-PACE is available with the latest electrified powertrain technologies, as well as delivering improved ride comfort with the performance and handling agility Jaguar customers expect.

New engine mounts contribute to enhanced throttle response, while the suspension layout ensures a comfortable ride while retaining Jaguar’s trademark dynamics. This is all complemented by the luxurious interior, which is more tranquil than ever thanks to the E-PACE’s advanced body architecture, which reduces vibrations and noise transfer into the cabin.

Electrified PHEV and MHEV powertrains

Jaguar E-PACE is available with an efficient three-cylinder P300e PHEV powertrain, plus the most advanced four-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines, utilising MHEV technology to deliver enhanced performance, refinement and efficiency.

The current engine line-up includes:

Diesel

163PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, six-speed manual, FWD

163PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

204PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

Petrol

200PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

249PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

300PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

309PS PHEV 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

The P300e PHEV powertrain combines a 200PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and a 109PS (80kW) Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor to deliver 0-60mph in 6.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds) with CO 2 emissions from 44g/km and fuel efficiency of up to 143.1mpg (2.0l/100km) (WLTP TEH combined).

The advanced P300e powertrain operates in one of three modes: Hybrid, EV or Save:

HYBRID mode uses both the petrol engine and the electric motor in the most responsive and efficient way, intelligently switching between pure EV driving and using the petrol engine

mode uses both the petrol engine and the electric motor in the most responsive and efficient way, intelligently switching between pure EV driving and using the petrol engine EV mode provides zero-emissions driving for up to 34 miles (55km)

mode provides zero-emissions driving for up to 34 miles (55km) SAVE mode enables the driver to recover up to 85 per cent of battery charge, which can be deployed later in a journey, for example in urban areas

On powertrains fitted with MHEV technology, a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) recuperates energy usually lost during braking or deceleration, which is stored in a 48-volt lithium-ion battery beneath the boot floor. This stored energy is then redeployed during acceleration for enhanced responses, or when the vehicle’s stop/start system is required, making the process more refined and faster to react.

Heading up the petrol engine range is the 300PS MHEV variant which produces 400Nm of torque delivering 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds). Available exclusively in the 300 SPORT with Jaguar’s second-generation Active Driveline AWD system, it delivers accomplished all-wheel traction with trademark dynamic capability.

UK Pricing

Diesel Powertrain Derivative OTR CO2 g/km 2.0D I4 163 PS FWD Manual D165 FWD Man 32,390 159 D165 FWD Man S 34,615 162 D165 FWD Man R-Dynamic 33,790 159 D165 FWD Man R-Dynamic S 36,015 162 D165 FWD Man R-Dynamic SE 37,740 163 2.0D I4 163 PS MHEV AWD Auto D165 AWD Auto 35,690 168 D165 AWD Auto S 38,255 171 D165 AWD Auto R-Dynamic 37,090 168 D165 AWD Auto R-Dynamic S 39,655 171 D165 AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE 41,380 172 D165 AWD Auto R-Dynamic Black 40,945 173 2.0D I4 204 PS MHEV AWD Auto D200 AWD Auto S 38,950 171 D200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic S 40,010 170 D200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE 42,075 172 D200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic HSE 44,595 173 D200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic Black 41,670 173

Petrol Powertrain Derivative OTR CO2 g/km EV Range

(miles) 2.0 I4 200 PS AWD Auto P200 AWD Auto S 38,675 202 – P200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic S 40,075 202 – P200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE 41,800 203 – P200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic HSE 44,320 205 – P200 AWD Auto R-Dynamic Black 41,395 204 – 2.0 I4 249 PS MHEV AWD Auto P250 AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE 43,850 203 – P250 AWD Auto R-Dynamic HSE 46,370 205 – 2.0 I4 300 PS MHEV AWD Auto P300 AWD Auto 300 Sport 47,385 204 –

1.5 I3 309 PS PHEV AWD Auto P300e AWD Auto R-Dynamic S 45,995 44 33.9 P300e AWD Auto R-Dynamic SE 47,720 44 33.9 P300e AWD Auto R-Dynamic HSE 50,240 44 33.9

The new Jaguar E-PACE is available to order now at http://www.jaguar.co.uk

Note: The figures provided are as a result of official manufacturer’s tests in accordance with EU legislation. For comparison purposes only. Real world figures may differ. CO2, fuel economy, energy consumption and range figures may vary according to factors such as driving styles, environmental conditions, load, wheel fitment and accessories fitted.

*Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is intended to be released as part of a wireless software update on all

E-PACE models expected later this year, at which point the features will also be available via a SOTA update for all Pivi and Pivi Pro equipped E-PACEs. Software development and releases are subject to movements in planning and programming, and dates may be subject to change.



**For all four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines and the three-cylinder MHEV engine, quoted emissions and fuel economy figures are EU-WLTP (TEL) Combined. Three-cylinder petrol PHEV emissions, fuel economy and all-electric range figures are EU-WLTP (TEH) Combined.