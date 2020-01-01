Jaguar has revealed the new XE Reims Edition, exclusively available in the UK and limited to just 200 units

The XE Reims Edition marks the return of French Racing Blue paint to Jaguar’s range; previously only used on Jaguar’s most extreme models, the XKR-S and XFR-S

Named in honour of the famous Reims-Geux circuit in Northern France at which the Jaguar D-Type took its maiden victory in 1954, the Reims Edition also features a host of additional features

The Jaguar XE Reims Edition can be ordered now, via Jaguar retailers for £38,295. More information can be found at Jaguar.co.uk

Wednesday 11 December 2019: The Jaguar legend has been built atop extreme performance cars and heroic on-track victories. The latest special edition Jaguar XE Reims Edition pays homage to both, with a name inspired by perhaps the most iconic Jaguar racing car of all time, and an appearance that mimics two of the most hardcore Jaguar road cars ever built.

The Jaguar XE Reims Edition celebrates the Jaguar D-Type’s maiden victory in 1954 at the 12-hours of Reims, piloted by Ken Wharton and Peter Whitehead completing over 2,000km at an average speed of 105mph. Commemorating this momentous victory, the Jaguar-Daimler Heritage Trust has fitted a plaque on the preserved Jaguar branded pit on the disused Reims-Geux circuit in the Champagne region in France.

In recent Jaguar history, cars that wore the famous French Racing Blue paint were the most extreme – the limited XKR-S and XFR-S are two examples – but for now, it makes a return on the limited XE Reims Edition. The XE Reims Edition will be the first of a series of ‘Jaguar Factory Specials’; limited production run vehicles with bespoke features and details overlaid on the current award-winning vehicle range.

Offered exclusively with the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol (P250) engine in R-Dynamic S guise, every Jaguar XE Reims Edition is fitted with a number of bespoke and standardised options. Each of the 200 units will be painted in French Racing Blue, with a number of unique contrasting elements including a black contrast roof, black mirror caps, black sill inserts and fitted with 19-inch, five split-spoke, gloss black alloys.

Options that have been standardised include privacy glass, exterior Black Pack that includes gloss black grille with gloss black surround, gloss black side window surrounds and gloss black side vents, badge deletion, heated seats and Cold Climate pack that includes heated windscreen, heated steering wheel, and headlight washers.

All 200 of the limited run XE Reims Editions will enjoy the myriad of upgrades that were added to the new XE, featuring an enhanced exterior design, all-new luxurious interior delivering more comfort, quality and connectivity for occupants and advanced technologies as standard. These include all-LED headlights, Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera and front rear parking aids.

The Jaguar XE Reims Edition is available to order now through local retailers, priced at £38,295. More information can be found at jaguar.co.uk/about-jaguar/jaguar-stories/xe-reims-edition.html