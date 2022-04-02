Tony and his team will be exhibiting and representing the North East on 2nd & 3rd of April 2022 at the ACC in Liverpool.

McNally is a well-respected musician in the North East, however most people may know him from his appearance on Dragons’ Den in 2021.

The Jarrow-based drummer impressed the Dragons when he put forward his invention of “The world’s first percussion teaching tool.”

Although he never got the deal from the Dragons, Tony still went on to highlight the value in being on the show for his business, back before the show aired, he said:

“For a small British business like mine, the exposure alone is simply priceless.”

Now this weekend, he brings his invention to Liverpool, to showcase how it can help aspiring musicians to master the art of drumming in a faster and less tense manner.

Dom Famularo, Drumming’s Global Ambassador said of ToneAlly™ – “Tension is the enemy of movement – learn to play, without tension, with ToneAlly™.”

Tony said: “I’m incredibly excited to bring my brand to the UK Drum Show, not just so I can interact with fellow music lovers but to also look to help and guide them too. It really should be a fantastic weekend.”

Tony will be exhibiting at Liverpool’s ACC – Stand C14.