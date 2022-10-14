The Jeep ® brand reveals next phase of its all-electric product offensive to become the global Zero-Emission SUV leader

The brand will introduce four all-electric SUVs in North America and in Europe by 2025

Electrified models will be offered across the entire U.S. portfolio, including Wagoneer 4xe vehicles

50% of sales in the U.S. and 100% of sales in Europe will be battery-electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030

The brand premieres two all-new, all-electric, global SUVs

Jeep Avenger, first-ever fully electric Jeep SUV for Europe, will debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 17

The Jeep ® brand today announced a comprehensive plan for its next generation of fully electric 4xe vehicles as part of a sustainable transformation to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world.

The plan, which premiered on the brand’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel, calls for the introduction of four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025. As part of an ongoing comprehensive product plan, 50% of Jeep brand sales in the U.S. will be fully electric by the end of 2030, while 100% of European sales will be all-electric by then. The plan is in full support of the net-zero carbon emissions targets set by Stellantis during the Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan.

“Driven by the success of our electrified 4xe portfolio in North America and Europe, we are designing and developing the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date, on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect. Electrification is great for our brand, making it even more capable, exciting, sustainable and fun.”

The Jeep brand showed the first images of two fully electric SUVs – the all-new Jeep Recon and an all-new Wagoneer, code name Wagoneer S – that will arrive in North America and other regions around the world, while confirming that the all-new, all-electric Jeep Avenger will launch in Europe early next year.

Jeep Brand Electrified Portfolio in North America

Building upon the success of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) in the U.S., and the recently introduced Grand Cherokee 4xe, the brand is developing a comprehensive electrified product range specifically developed to enhance the brand’s legendary capability and expanding its reach in North America.

“With the continuous expansion of the 4xe technology across our entire portfolio, we are redefining freedom and adventure in a way that only the Jeep brand can,” said Jim Morrison, head of Jeep brand North America. “By the end of 2025, our full lineup will be electrified, including four all-electric vehicles competing in the heart of the marketplace.”

This electrification plan will also expand the Wagoneer portfolio. The brand will offer an all-new all-electric Wagoneer in the premium midsize SUV segment. In the large SUV segment, the Wagoneer models will deliver powertrains that target an estimated 500 miles of combined range.

By 2030, the Jeep brand will offer a full range of new battery-electric vehicles (BEV), establishing a lead in the SUV industry in terms of the number of models, segment participation and sales volume. As a result, 50% of brand sales in the U.S. will be all-electric vehicles.

The All-new Jeep Recon: 100% Jeep; 100% Zero Emission

One of the first all-new electric SUVs that will launch in North America is the Jeep Recon.

This all-new vehicle is aimed at those who love to explore extreme adventures in near silence with a rugged, fully electric vehicle package.

The Jeep Recon is designed from the ground up to be 100% Jeep 4×4 and 100% zero emission. This SUV will be offered exclusively as a BEV, and it will enhance off-roading adventures with:

True trail-rated capability with Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axle technology, under-body protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tires

Authentic Jeep open-air freedom with a one-touch powertop, removable doors and glass

The latest generation Uconnect system, including detailed travel guides of the most notable off-road trails

“The all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the U.S. and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge,” said Meunier.

This global SUV will be displayed to the public next year and production will start in 2024 in North America. Customers in the U.S. will be able to make a reservation for the new Jeep Recon BEV SUV in early 2023. The Jeep Recon will be sold in major markets around the world, including Europe.

An All-new, All-electric Wagoneer – The Art of American Premium

The Wagoneer family is also set to grow with an all-new SUV. Code-named Wagoneer S, this fully electric vehicle will continue to expand the brand’s presence in the premium SUV segment by offering a unique, sleek, aerodynamic design and 4×4 capability as standard, with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials.

This new, all-electric, global SUV will be offered exclusively as a BEV, targeting a range of 400 miles on a single charge, 600 hp and a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds.

With an exterior design marked by a signature LED-lit grille, this SUV is driven by aerodynamic efficiency, combined with the upright iconic Wagoneer side view.

“We’ll delight our customers with a premium, highly efficient SUV that is loaded with technology and high quality craftmanship, offering 4×4 capability, high performance, rapid acceleration and a target range of 400 miles on a single charge,” added Meunier.

The all-new Wagoneer BEV will also be displayed to the public next year and production will start in 2024 in North America. Customers in the U.S. will be able to make a reservation for this all-electric Wagoneer model in early 2023. It will be sold in major markets around the world, including Europe.

All-new Jeep Avenger, the First-ever Fully Electric Jeep SUV, Arrives in Europe in 2023

In Europe, the Jeep brand has already made a big shift by offering only electrified SUVs in countries such as Germany and France. By the end of this year, 100% of the Jeep SUV portfolio will be electrified in almost all of the European markets.

The plan revealed today builds upon this 4xe momentum, developing a portfolio of capable, fully electric vehicles designed and rightsized for Europe. The brand will introduce four zero-emission vehicles in Europe by 2025, with offerings in the main volume segments. As a result of this product onslaught, all the Jeep vehicles on sale in the region will be 100% electric by 2030.

The first model of this product offensive is the all-new, all-electric Jeep Avenger, a compact SUV that was presented during the Stellantis Dare Forward long-term strategic plan earlier this year.

The all-new Jeep Avenger, to be introduced in Europe and other markets, such as Japan and South Korea, will be positioned under the Jeep Renegade and will be produced in the high-efficiency plant in Tychy, Poland.

With a targeted electric range of 400 kilometres, this new SUV will offer impressive ground clearance, breakover and approach angles for its segment, while delivering a modern and technologically advanced interior, with plenty of space for people and cargo.

“The all-new Avenger will offer Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the European market,” said Antonella Bruno, head of Jeep Europe at Stellantis, “This modern, fun and emotional SUV will appeal to a growing set of customers who are looking for a capable, compact, modern and all-electric Jeep brand alternative to the current players.”

The Jeep Avenger will debut during the Paris Motor Show press day, on October 17, with reservations opening for customers that same day. The all-new Jeep Avenger will arrive in showrooms in early 2023.

4xe Is the New 4×4

The Jeep brand continues to expand its 4xe portfolio across the globe, enhancing its legendary 4×4 capability with the use of electrification and technology. While details of the current plan focus on North America and Europe, specific plans for other regions will be announced at a later date.

“Today we shared only a glimpse of our new portfolio of all-electric SUVs, providing tangible evidence of what is to come in the next 24 months and why we say that 4xe is the new 4×4,” said Meunier. “This powerful combination of Jeep design, legendary 4×4 capability and electrification will reshape the SUV market, allowing more customers in more countries and in more segments to join us on our path toward Zero Emission Freedom.”

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4×4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep 4×4 owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand’s off-road capability is now being enhanced by a global electrification initiative, that is transforming 4xe into new 4×4 in pursuit of the brand’s vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom.