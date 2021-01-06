Experienced solicitor Joanne Milne is making a new start in the new year by joining North East law firm Hay & Kilner.

Joanne has moved to the Newcastle-headquartered firm as a partner in its private client team and specialises in dealing with a wide range of agricultural and rural issues, including land and property transactions, succession planning and estate management.

She has worked for well-known firms within the North East legal sector for the whole of her career and has focused on the agricultural and rural sector for well over a decade.

Joanne Milne says: “Agricultural, rural and farming businesses all have their own unique set of challenges and opportunities, and need specialised advice and guidance to ensure they’re operating as efficiently as possible.

“The career path that I’ve followed has given me a great deal of experience in helping rural firms do just that, as well as enabling me to build a network of contacts across the region that can offer additional specialist services whenever the need arises.

“I’ve come across many members of the Hay & Kilner team during my professional life and have always been impressed by the quality of their expertise and client service, so the opportunity to join them was one I couldn’t turn down.

“The firm has the necessary stature to offer a comprehensive range of legal services under one roof while also being small enough to ensure the team can build close working relationships with their clients, which brings tangible benefits to all parties.”

Established in 1946, Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Alison Hall, partner and head of the agricultural & rural department at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, adds: “Joanne has an impressive industry reputation and brings a huge range of knowledge and experience with her that will be extremely useful to our rural and agricultural clients during a period of great change and challenge.

“Our strong reputation in this sector is built on offering the kind of specialist expertise that clients need to thrive and Joanne’s appointment gives us an even greater depth of knowledge on which they can draw.”