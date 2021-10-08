Navegante Entertainment’s debut title whisks players to the threatened lands of Azur on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, Steam, and GOG.

Tuesday, 17th August 2021 – Team17, Navegante, and Bromio have today launched single-player, platform adventure Greak: Memories of Azur on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG. Featuring hand-drawn characters and environments, and an emotive orchestrated soundtrack, Greak: Memories of Azur sees players simultaneously alternate between Greak, Adara, and Raydel, three tenacious siblings each with the unique abilities needed to traverse their beautiful and hostile homeland as they flee from the invasion of deadly Urlags. Players exploring Azur on PC will also benefit from ultra-wide monitor support on Steam and GOG, allowing them to enhance their experience with an increased field of view.

Greak: Memories of Azur Key Features:

Hand-Drawn Art and Animation: Enjoy a captivating narrative telling a story of family, home, and union, all brought to life with stunning hand-drawn art

Players will solve intricate puzzles to navigate the world of Azur, using the three siblings' unique abilities to flee the threat

Each sibling boasts their own powers and abilities, and players will alternate seamlessly between the trio to best navigate the world

Enjoy the expressive and atmospheric music themes specially created to enhance this unique adventure.

