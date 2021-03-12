Founded in 2020 by Anjan Luthra, former Private Equity and Venture Capital Investor at Partners Group London ($100bn Private Equity Fund), the platform has gained massive traction since its launch. Thrillz quickly flourished into a one-stop-shop platform connecting celebrities with their fans, from custom video messages, live experiences, and virtual events.

Luthra may have been the brains behind Thrillz’s inception, although multiple notable investors and partners have joined the Thrillz team since its 2020 launch. One of whom is Graeme Faulds, who joined Luthra as an advisor for Thrillz. Graeme Faulds is a founding partner of S.L. Capital Partners, one of the largest and most successful Private Equity Funds in the U.K. Between Luthra and Graeme, it is evident that Thrillz is not just the go-to destination for fans and celebrities; it is also the favored organization of entrepreneurs and industry leaders!

Graeme is not the only notable person who joined and supported Thrillz in 2020. Thrillz gained support from executives from leading Private Equity and Investment Bank firms, including advisor James Faulds, during the Pre-Seed funding round, which ultimately raised $700K! Faulds has chaired and exited several companies such as Wood Mackenzie and IPES. He currently advises Tier 1 Private Equity Funds, including Hg, Phoenix, and Partners Group. Support of this magnitude from prominent investors such as James highlights the world’s sky-high expectations of Thrillz’s future success.

Despite the challenges of 2020, Thrillz remained exceptionally prosperous in every aspect of their business. Celebrity sign-ups rose by a staggering 1000% despite the tumultuous year! If that figure did not make your head spin, buckle up because bookings grew by 2700%, not to mention Thrillz revenue grew by an enormous 5000%! In spite of 75% of sales happening organically, Thrillz’s monthly revenue growth remains an astonishing 175%. Exponential growth on this level is rare for such a recent start-up; but, since the very beginning, Thrillz has distinguished itself as a powerhouse of entrepreneurial genius. It comes as no surprise that this remarkable company is on track for another year of incredible results.

Clearly, Thrillz has an ever-growing collection of bragging points; another to add to this list is the extraordinary range of celebrities for fans to connect and interact with on Thrillz! No one will be able to resist treating themselves or their friends and family to a Thrillz experience. Fans can request custom content from stars like Katie Price, Mr. Motivator, Paul Chuckle, Peter Shilton, Tara Reid, Gary Busey, Ruddock, John Altman, Henry Blofeld, along with so many other talented celebrities. Fans can also attend live events like VIP concerts with Allie Sherlock or interactive talk shows like The Mary and Amanza Show!

Between a rapidly expanding customer base and thousands of five-star reviews, it is obvious that customer satisfaction is a guarantee with Thrillz. They were even named as one of the best U.K. Startups in 2020 by Startup Pill! There is no doubt that Thrillz knows what they are doing when it comes to connecting you with your favorite celebrities. Recently, Thrillz has partnered with Seedrs, an equity crowdfunding platform in the U.K., to give fans a chance to invest from the ground up!

In 2020 alone, Seedrs provided £293 million ($330 million) to over 265 start-ups! Seedrs aims to allow “all types of investors to invest in businesses they believe in and share in their success, [and] enable all types of growth-focused businesses to raise capital and a community in the process.” Proven by the tremendous success of businesses like Revolut and Urban, the Thrillz Seedrs campaign poses a one-of-a-kind opportunity for investors and fans to own a piece of a company well on its way to being a global leader.

Thrillz’s mission has always been to create moments of happiness by delivering the extraordinary. With their partnership with Seedrs, they are taking this mission to an entirely new level. Seedr aims to help investors connect businesses they believe in and share in their success through investment. Together, the two companies will enable consumers to achieve new levels of gratification by allowing them to support a company they love and benefit from its success at the same time.

Thrillz has revolutionized how fans interact with celebrities by fostering authentic connections through custom videos, live events, and experiences. This one-stop-shop for all things celebrity has such a loyal and devoted following that Thrillz can boast an astonishingly high Net Promoter Score at 82.

Now, new investors and long-time fans will have the opportunity to join the ranks of notable and successful investors already backing Thillz! Pre-registration for the Thrillz crowdfunding campaign begins this week; then, starting in mid-February, the Thrillz Seedr campaign will go live!

To learn more about Thrillz and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, visit www.thrillz.co.uk.