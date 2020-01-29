Directed, co-written and produced by Oscar-nominee Todd Phillips, JOKER stars Joaquin Phoenix in this character study of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham City’s fractured society.

JOKER will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive 4K & Blu-ray Steel Book, Limited Edition tradewide 4K & Blu-ray Steel Book, and DVD on 10 February 2020. Fans can also own JOKER early on Digital Download from 27 January 2020.

Forever alone in a crowd, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) longs for any light to shine on him. Trying his hand as a stand-up comic, he finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty and, ultimately, betrayal, Arthur makes one bad decision after another that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events.

Three-time Oscar-nominee Joaquin Phoenix (“The Master,” “Walk the Line,” “Gladiator”) stars in the titular role alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro (“Raging Bull,” “The Godfather: Part II”). The film also stars Zazie Beetz (TV’s “Atlanta,” “Deadpool 2”), Frances Conroy (TV’s “American Horror Story,” TV’s “Castle Rock”), Brett Cullen (“42,” TV’s “Narcos”), Glenn Fleshler (TV’s “Billions,” TV’s “Barry”), Bill Camp (“Red Sparrow,” “Molly’s Game”), Shea Whigham (“First Man,” “Kong: Skull Island”), Marc Maron (TV’s “Maron,” TV’s “GLOW”), Douglas Hodge (“Red Sparrow,” TV’s “Penny Dreadful”), Josh Pais (“Going in Style”) and Leigh Gill (TV’s “Game of Thrones”).

Phillips directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Oscar-nominated writer Scott Silver (“The Fighter”), based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips and Oscar-nominee Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Serving as executive producers were Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Aaron L. Gilbert, Joseph Garner, Richard Baratta and Bruce Berman.

Phillips’s behind-the-scenes team included director of photography Lawrence Sher (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “The Hangover” trilogy), production designer Mark Friedberg (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Selma”), editor Jeff Groth (“War Dogs,” “The Hangover Part III”) and Oscar-winning costume designer Mark Bridges (“Phantom Thread,” “The Artist”). The music is by Hildur Guðnadóttir (TV’s “Chernobyl,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”).

JOKER 4K, Blu-ray, Limited Edition 4K & Blu-ray Steel Books contain the following special features:

Joker: Vision & Fury

Becoming Joker

Please Welcome… Joker!

Joker: A Chronicle of Chaos

The DVD contains the following special features:

Please Welcome… Joker!

EST Date: January 27

4K, Blu-ray, Steel Book and DVD Date: February 10

DVD Languages: English, Spanish, French

BD Languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French

DVD Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, French

BD Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, Portuguese, French

Running Time: 122 minutes

Rating: Rated 15 for strong bloody violence, disturbing behaviour, language and brief sexual images

DVD: DLBY/SURR DLBY/DGTL [CC]

4K/Blu-ray: Dolby ATMOS

