The kit highlights this color with white and black accents on the shoulders and sleeves. The jersey also displays touches of gold on the logo, in reference to the club’s 50th anniversary.

In addition to the Paris Saint-Germain 2020-21 third kit, which will be worn by players on the pitch, the collection includes a complete range of lifestyle products for men, women and kids, including hoodies, a varsity jacket and more.

An Air Jordan IV, a Jordan Zoom ’92 and a Jordan Air Zoom Renegade complement the apparel offering.

The Air Jordan IV, third kit and varsity jacket are all available now for Nike Members and at psg.fr. The full collection will be available October 10 at nike.com and psg.fr.