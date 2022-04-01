A talented golfer is over the moon to be one of only 20 young players to be signed up by Team Peak USA. Josh Newell, a Year 12 student at Richmond Sixth Form College, plays for Harrogate Union, an Area Golf Team, who recommended he apply to the scheme and he has been selected for consideration for the 2023 scholarship programme.

The Team Peak USA programme offers scholarships for students to study for a degree in the States, whilst also devoting a large percentage of their time to improving and developing their golf – something that isn’t currently available in the UK.

Seventeen-year-old Josh now has a player’s profile where details of his experience, competition successes and talent are updated and will be shared with USA colleges and universities. If Josh’s application is successful, he could receive a scholarship to cover a considerable percentage of both his academic and golf fees.

Team Peak USA said: “We are delighted to announce our latest signing of Josh Newell, from North Yorkshire, to our 2023 recruitment class. Josh is an all-round sportsman and in the past couple of years, he has started to show promising signs on the golf course. We look forward to watching Josh’s progress this season. Welcome Josh!”

Josh regularly represents the Harrogate Union Golf Team in competitions in the North of England and this year he will compete at the prestigious St Andrews course. Josh is studying Triple CTEC Sport and aspires to be a professional golfer or to follow a career in the golf or sporting field. He has been playing golf since he was 14 years old, and his interest was sparked initially by playing pitch and putt and then joining his local golf club in Bedale one summer when they were advertising for new junior club members. He was already playing football and cricket for local teams and liked the idea of taking up a sport which was based on individual skills, rather than being a ‘team’ sport. He quickly became hooked and showed a great deal of flair reducing his handicap from 54 to 28 in the space of one year. He now plays off 4! Last year, Josh was rewarded for his success at Bedale Golf Club with the Junior Gross Claret Jug and the Junior Club Championship Gross.

Josh said: “I am so excited to have been selected for the Team Peak USA golf programme but now the hard work really begins as I need to build up my profile and demonstrate that I am a strong and talented player with the potential to become a professional.”

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, added: “This is amazing news for Josh, to be one of only twenty players being considered for this fabulous opportunity in America is a great achievement. His focus and commitment to sport is exceptional and I wish him every success.”