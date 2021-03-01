The junior section of Thornaby Town FC is celebrating after netting much-needed financial support from Scott Bros.

The Stockton-based haulage, recycling and skip hire firm has sponsored the entire junior section, enabling everyone to pull on new matching shirts.

Peter Scott, a director of the family-run firm, said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to get involved with this fantastic community venture and support junior grassroots football.

“We look forward to seeing the teams proudly wear their strips when they can once again play their matches across the North East and to follow their progress from the under-eights through to the under-16s.”

Rebekah Jennings, manager of the girl’s team at Thornaby Town FC, said: “We can’t thank Peter and the business enough for giving us the opportunity to provide these kits to ensure all the juniors identify with and feel part of this family-orientated club.

“We were only established two years ago and have found fundraising very challenging, particularly over the last year with all the restrictions surrounding the pandemic.

“The financial support we have received from Scott Bros has taken a massive weight off our shoulders and leaves us to concentrate on the training and coaching.”